KENTLAND - The Kentland Rotary Club awarded $5,000 in adult scholarships for the 2020 school year for the following scholarship recipients Michelle Miller, Kentland; Jaqueline Flores, Kentland; Elizabeth Garing, Kentland; Kelley Roberts, Goodland; and Olivia Roberts, Goodland.
All of the recipients are continuing their education in various fields of studies at various colleges and universities.
Kentland Rotary Club is able to award scholarships for both adult and South Newton High School students due to the ongoing success of its annual truck raffle. In September of each year, Kentland Rotary adult scholarship applications are available for students who are continuing their education or technical training whether full or part time. Applicants can live or work in Newton County, or have graduated from South Newton.