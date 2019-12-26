KENTAND — The Kentland Rotary Club met on Saturday December 14, 2019 at Murphy’s Grocery Store in Kentland. The club collected contributions in the form of both groceries and money for the Kentland Food Bank located in the Covenant Federated Church at the corner of Sixth and Dorsey Street in Kentland.
The Rotary Club members were present to assist in the bagging of groceries for the customers at the grocery store. Rotary Club members also helped carry and load the groceries into the vehicles for the customers.
The Kentland Rotary Club would like to thank the residents of Kentland and the surrounding area for the support of the club projects throughout the past year. The membership extends a hearty thank you and wishes everyone a prosperous new year.