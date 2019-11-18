KENTLAND — The Kentland Rotary Club met last Tuesday for lunchto celebrate the positive response the club received from the Kentland community and surrounding area. The Kentland Rotary Club served a pancake breakfast on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The South Newton Interact Club and their school liaison, Laura Robbins, helped serve the breakfast. The Newton County 4-H Council also partnered with the Rotary Club to help promote the breakfast.
All proceeds from the breakfast went to provide funding for a furnace and air conditioner for the new 4-H Building at the Newton County Fairgrounds.
John and Kitty Cassidy provided a $5,000 matching grant if proceeds from the breakfast could reach that level. John Frischie announced at the end of the breakfast that the partnership indeed met the match. The rest of the breakfast time was spent in celebration together.
For just a couple more weeks the Kentland Rotary Club will continue to partner with both the South Newton Interact Club and Honor society to help collect warm coats for this winter. Large boxes can be found in each community throughout the South Newton area.