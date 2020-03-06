KENTLAND — Newton County Community Services (NCCS) has wanted to open a Nutrition Site in Kentland for a long time. The most difficult part of making that a reality is finding a building to house the Site and having the funding approved through Northwest Indiana Community Action (NWICA). NWICA has approved the funding, and NCCS is happy to be partnering with the Town of Kentland to make this Nutrition Site a reality for the residents of Kentland. Newton County Community Services will be renting the Kentland Depot located at 2911 W 1500 S, from the Town of Kentland. The Town of Kentland Employees and Board have been working hard over the last few weeks, getting the building ready to open.
“It will be a beautiful Nutrition Site when they are done,” said Holly Porter, NCCS Director
The hours of operation will be Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., but will not be open on weekends or major holidays. NCCS may extend the hours in the future if they see that there is a need.
The participant can make a suggested donation of $1.50 per meal per day, if you are 60 and older. It is only suggested, not required in order to have a meal. If the client cannot pay, they will not be turned away. Anyone, any age may come, but if you are 59 and younger the price per meal is $6.00. The participant must order their meal 24 hours in advance, by 8:30 a.m. in order to reserve their meal.
“Our meals are prepared and delivered out of Meals on Wheels in Merrillville,” added Porter. “Participants receive a menu monthly, and can choose to order a meal every day, or whatever fits into their schedule. Our Nutrition Sites also rely on volunteers to help with some daily tasks: such as setting tables, helping serve food and cleaning up, and sometimes covering the Site if the Site Manager is going to be out. If you love to volunteer, this would be a great opportunity for you!
“A Nutrition Site is not just a place to come and get a hot meal. It is a place that becomes like a second home for our participants,” added Porter. “They come for fellowship, make new friends that become like family; they play games and put together puzzles and their most beloved game to them of BINGO. They get to go on field trips to baseball games, and to the Beef House to watch plays, take a ride on the Madam Carroll. The Nutrition Sites also have birthday parties as well as holiday parties. This Nutrition Site is going to be such a wonderful and exciting opportunity for our senior population.
NCCS has set a tentative opening date of April 1, 2020. Please watch for more news in the newspaper and Facebook in the next couple weeks.