KENTLAND — Kentland Library’s Summer Reading Program is boldly moving along. Grab and Go Activity and STEM kits are moving off the shelves, along with books, videos, audiobooks, and magazines. The library continues to offer two types of Grab and Go Activity Kits, one for children of all ages and a STEM kit for kids ages 8 & up. Both activity kits contain directions for the craft/STEM project, necessary supplies, and a challenge activity, all of which can be done from the comfort of your own home. Weekly kits along with library items can be picked up at the library or you can take advantage of our curbside service.
Both kids and adults are entered in a weekly drawing when they check out any library item or a kit. The third weekly drawing winners were Linda Sullivan and Samantha Cornejo who each received a Good Table Family Restaurant gift card. The summer reading program continues through July 27 with weekly opportunities to get your name in for the drawing.
Prizes for the drawings are purchased from local businesses, your participation in our summer reading program is a win win for you, the patron, your local library and area businesses. For more information please give us a call at 219-474-5044, visit kentland.lib.in.us , check out the library’s web page, or message the Kentland Public Library’s Facebook Page.