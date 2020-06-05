KENTLAND — For the health AND safety of its patrons, the Kentland Public Library is offering an alternative version of our annual Summer Reading Program.
Instead of reading for minutes/titles, the library is offering two types of Grab & Go Activity Kits, one for children of all ages and a STEM kit for kids ages 8 & up. Both activity kits contain directions for the craft/STEM project, necessary supplies, and a challenge activity, all of which can be done from the comfort of your own home. Weekly kits along with library items can be picked up at the library or you can take advantage of our curbside service.
Both kids and adults are entered in a drawing when they check out any library item or a kit.
Prizes for the drawings are purchased from local businesses, your participation in the summer reading program is a win win for you the patron, your local library & area businesses. All this starts June 15th — June 27th. For more information please give us a call at 219-474-5044, visit kentland.lib.in.us , check out the library’s web page, or message the Kentland Public Library’s Facebook Page.