KENTLAND — Kentland Public Library's building reopened to the public on June 8.
They are resuming our regularly scheduled hours of business: Mondays, 9-8; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 11-6; Wednesdays, 1-8; Fridays, 9-5; & Saturdays, 8-Noon.
"We ask that when you enter the building you follow social distancing guidelines, you are encouraged to wear a face mask, and keep your visit to the library to 30 minutes or less," stated a release from the Kentland Public Library. "For the health of our patrons and staff we are asking parents to accompany any child 13 & under when you are visiting the library. Those children 14 to 17 may use the library to browse for reading materials with visits of 30 minutes or less. There will be a limited number of computers available for public use and sessions are limited to 30 minutes due to social distancing."
Available patron services include copying, faxing, and printing. Patrons will be using self-check in & check out of library materials though staff will be available to assist patrons as needed. For those patrons not quite ready to enter the library, the library is continuing to offer curbside delivery of library materials. The library's WI-FI continues to be available outside the library and if using the WI-FI inside the library you will be limited to 30 minutes as there is limited seating space.
For the health and safety of patrons and staff the library is continuing to quarantine library materials for 48 hours that are returned in the library book return and those library materials that are returned through the patron self check in process
The library is waiving all fines on returned overdue library materials through August 30, 2020.
"We are looking forward to seeing familiar and new faces as we navigate this new era of social distancing in your public library," the release stated.