Sign up for a Kentland Library Account
What's cooler than being cool? Having a public library card! Stop by the Kentland Library during the month of September for National Library Card Sign-up Month and get yours today.
But wait there's more, everyone who registers for a library account this September will get their name placed in a drawing to win a T-shirt. To register for a library account you will need a photo ID and an item showing your current address.
Already have a Kentland Library account? No problem simply check out a title during the month of September and you wil be placed in the drawing as well. All ages can participate.
The library's shelves are full of books for all ages and interests, but it also has online e-books and e-audio books. The library also serves as the local video store with more than 1,500 titles to borrow. There are study and meeting rooms available to reserve, free wi-fi and computers. The library also offers small office services like faxing, scanning, coping, printing, and even wireless printing.
If the library doesn't have what you are looking for it can borrow from other Indiana libraries through its Interlibrary Loan program. The library can even help you spruce up your home with framed art prints.
KPL also offers pre-K programs including: 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, and Little Wigglers. A Teen & Tween STEM program, Holiday themed "Family Fun Nights", weekly BUNCO, and additional targeted programs and of course Summer Reading. For more information about KPL please call 219-474-5044, visit kentland.lib.in.us , or check out the Kentland Library's Facebook page.
Book Sale Continues
Prices have been slashed. Buy one item for .50 and get one free through the month of Sept. The library still has a lot of children and young adult books, along with adult nonfiction and fiction in hardback and small paperback. Come in and check out the selection.
Lego Club
Kentland Library's Lego Club returns on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 10:00 am. We have six buckets of Legos - all kinds & colors - lots of choices. The fun & creativity begins when the Lego buckets are emptied out on the floor as everyone helps each other find pieces; put things together; and share ideas. At the end of an hour, pictures are taken of everyone's creations. Come for a fun hour of creating & visiting with friends. No registration required. All ages welcome (preschool with an adult).