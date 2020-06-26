Kentland Library's Summer Reading Program
KPL's Summer Reading Program is boldly moving along. Grab & Go Activity & STEM kits are moving off the shelves, along with books, videos, audiobooks, & magazines.
Instead of reading for minutes/titles, we are offering two types of Grab & Go Activity Kits, one for children of all ages and a STEM kit for kids ages 8 & up. Both activity kits contain directions for the craft/STEM project, necessary supplies, and a challenge activity, all of which can be done from the comfort of your own home. Weekly kits along with library items can be picked up at the library or you can take advantage of our curbside service.
Both kids and adults are entered in a weekly drawing when they check out any library item or a kit. The first weekly drawing winners were Monica O'Brien & Yaretzi Cruz who each received a Monical's gift card. Our summer reading program continues through July 27 with weekly opportunities to get your name in for the drawing.
Prizes for the drawings are purchased from local businesses, your participation in our summer reading program is a win win for you, the patron, your local library & area businesses. For more information please give us a call at 219-474-5044, visit kentland.lib.in.us, check out the library's web page, or message the Kentland Public Library's Facebook Page.
Fourth of July
The Kentland Public Library wishes to remind patrons that the library will be closed Friday, July 3, Saturday, July 4 & Sunday, July 5 for the Fourth of July weekend. Patrons may use the book drop located at the Graham Street entrance to return library materials. The library will re-open on Monday, July 6 at 9:00 a.m.