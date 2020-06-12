Library is Open
Kentland Public Library's building has reopened to the community. They have resumed regularly scheduled hours of business: Mondays, 9-8; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 11-6, Wednesdays, 1-8, Fridays, 9-5 & Saturdays, 8-Noon.
The library asks that when you enter the building you follow social distancing guidelines; you are encouraged to wear a face mask; and keep your visit to the library to 30 minutes or less.
For the health of its patrons and staff, the library is asking parents/guardians to accompany any child 13 & under when visiting the library. Those children 14 to 17 may use the library to browse for reading materials with visits of 30 minutes or less. There will be a limited number of computers available for public use and sessions are limited to 30 minutes due to social distancing. Available patron services include copying, faxing, and printing. Patrons will be using self-check in and check out of library materials though staff will be available to assist patrons as needed. For those patrons not quite ready to enter the library, the library is also continuing to offer curbside delivery of library materials. The library's WI-FI continues to be available outside the library & if using the WI-FI inside the library you will be limited to 30 minutes as there is limited seating space.
For the health and safety of its patrons and staff, the library is continuing to quarantine library materials for 48 hours that are returned in the library book return and those library materials that are returned through the patron self check in process The library is waiving all fines on returned overdue library materials through August 30, 2020. Stop on by today, return your old titles and check out some new ones!
Summer Reading Activities
For the health and safety of its patrons, KPL is offering an alternative version of its annual Summer Reading Program.
Instead of reading for minutes/titles, beginning June 15th, the library is offering two types of Grab and Go Activity Kits, one for children of all ages and a STEM kit for kids ages 8 and up.
Both activity kits contain directions for the craft/STEM project, necessary supplies, and a challenge activity, all of which can be done from the comfort of your own home. Weekly kits along with library items can be picked up at the library or you can take advantage of our curbside service.
Both kids and adults are entered in a weekly drawing when they check out any library item or a kit.
Prizes for the drawings are purchased from local businesses, your participation in the summer reading program is a win-win for you, the patron, your local library and area businesses.
All this starts June 15th - June 27th. For more information please call the library at 219-474-5044, visit kentland.lib.in.us , check out the library's web page, or message the Kentland Public Library's Facebook Page.