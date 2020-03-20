KENTLAND - The Kentland Public Library is closed until further notice due to COVID - 19. "The health and safety of our patrons and staff remain our top priority. While the library is closed, please continue to enjoy our digital collections, including ebooks, audiobooks, streaming movies, and digital magazines through Overdrive," stated a press release from the Kentland Library.
All patrons with an active KPL account have access to E-materials. On KPL's website click on the Overdrive icon and enter account #.
Do not worry about overdue fines or returning items at this time as due dates have been extended. Items can be returned in the drop box on Graham St. 24/7.
All scheduled programs thru April 6th have been canceled.