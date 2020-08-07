KENTLAND — The A.J. Kent High School Alumni and Friends Banquet has been canceled for 2020.
The uncertainty of the COVID-19 virus necessitated the Alumni Committee's decision.
The date for the 2021 A.J. Kent High School Alumni and Friends Banquet has been set for Saturday, June 12, 2021. All are invited to share in this evening including community members and South Newton Alumni. Mark you calendar for Saturday, June 12, 2021. and plan to attend this special event. Watch this newspaper and your mail for further information or call Marlene Sondgerath at 219-474-5089.