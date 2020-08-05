KENTLAND — On August 4, 2020, Newton County EMA and the Town of Kentland completed a telephone conference with representatives of the Small Business Administration (SBA) and Indiana Department of Homeland Security. The conference regarded the continued disaster declaration request to the SBA in regards to the rainfall and flooding impacting Kentland on June 27.
All the information submitted by homeowners containing names, addresses, damages and photos were sent to the SBA for review. The SBA will review and determine if the totality of damages meet their criteria for a disaster declaration. SBA will review at least 25 homes that have sustained uninsured losses to make their declaration.
To assure that SBA had sufficient cases to review and minimize the need for an appeal, 30 homes were sent for reviewal.
If the criteria is met, SBA will file a declaration which will additionally activate State Disaster Funds. Reminder all submitted applications are still in the system and may apply for SBA assistance.
If SBA does declare Newton County a disaster, they will open an outreach office that will be dedicated to the affected resident(s) for questions / next steps in the process.
The first assistance will be low interest loans to homeowners. If homeowners are denied, an additional opportunity exists for State Disaster Grant Assistance. The SBA disaster assistance can be used to repair or replace personal property, vehicle and equipment damaged by the flood.
"The flood was devastating to the town and residents; but in the scope of FEMA declarations, ours was considered smaller and after discussions with IDHS it was felt that we would not meet the FEMA thresholds of a major disaster declaration, as a result, SBA can make funding available to home owners and affected individuals eligible," stated a press release from the Town of Kentland.
Please retain as many pictures as possible that include damage of the structure, flooring and water depth lines. Pictures should include any loss of personal effects. Additionally, retain any quotes or estimates of repairs or replacements.
"We want to assure homeowners and renters that we have been working diligently to progress forward and will continually update and inform citizens as the process is advancing," the press release stated.
