KENTLAND — A total of 195 applications from Kentland were sent to IN211 regarding flood damage.
Criteria established by the Small Business Administration requires a minimum of 25 homes to be affected. Those homes are then compared to their assessed home value to assure the percent of damage is met. Renter’s value is calculated by their personal content and not by the property value. Of the 195 homes, 43 were selected in relation to damages. All that applied will still be in the process.
Newton County EMA and the Town of Kentland will be working with those 43 homeowners in the following week to upload photographs and additional information.
"We have created a share file link that will be sent to those contacted," stated a joint press release from Newton County EMA and the Town of Kentland. "We ask that you please have your photographs ready when contacted, and will make services available to assist in the uploading if needed"
After the criteria are met, the SBA may declare the town as a disaster community. The SBA may offer loans and other assistance to the homeowners. If the applicant is rejected by the SBA, then the State Of Indiana may open their Indiana Disaster Relief Funds. Unfortunately with COVID-19, the process during the SBA to the Disaster Relief Funds may be extended.
The Indiana Volunteer Organizations Active during Disasters (VOAD) may also assist with funding opportunities and other resources.
"First, we would like to thank all the residents that completed the IN211 form in efforts to start the damage assessment process and the volunteers located at the Kentland Community Center and Library that helped those in need complete the online form," the release stated. "Our process generated over 250 applications that needed to be reviewed individually. After review, those lowered to 195 from duplications and had to ensure no application was overlooked. We also want to thank the offices of Indiana State Senator Rick Niemeyer, Indiana State Sharon Negele and US Senator Mike Braun, which has offered any assistance needed in the process of moving forward and has been in communication with us."