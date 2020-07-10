KENTLAND — The aftermath of the major flash flooding that hit Kentland recently was the main subject of the Kentland Town Council meeting on July 8.
Newton County EMA Director Ray Chambers spoke to the council and said that COVID-19 has been causing big problems for everyone dealing with any type of disaster. He did note that Indiana 211 is now online and accepting applications for flooding damage and 196 applicants had filed from Kentland.
“We are working to take those numbers and match them up to needs that haven’t been matched yet,” said Chambers. “If enough homes are ruled eligible for assistance then Kentland homeowners affected by the flood could become eligible for some SBA low-interest loans. Homes that are rejected from that program could get help from other funds like the Indiana Relief Fund. It is very tedious and we are being very thorough. We don’t want to miss anyone.”
Chambers added that it may seem like getting assistance may be taking a long time, and that is because some resources are just not available due to COVID-19, but progress is being made.
The town council members and officials thanked everyone who helped and volunteered their time to clean up the town after the flooding.
In related news, the council approved a motion to come up with a formula to pay a bonus for “Public Works employees” equal to one week of their regular pay to go along with their regular pay and overtime pay for the past two weeks dealing with the flooding aftermath.
The council initially wanted to pay the “Public Works employees” time and a half for the regular 40 hours from each of the two past weeks but decided it was better to do it in a form of a bonus. According to Town Hall, the “Public Works employees” for the town are town manager TJ Firkins, Sam Dewing, Chris Latta, and Ricky Purdy.
Also in flooding news, Town Marshal Julian Elson reported that they have been doing extra patrols and that some items were stolen around town shortly after the flooding.
Also at the July 8 meeting, the council approved the 40 percent tax abatement for Jordan Manufacturing. Dave Jordan, owner of Jordan Manufacturing, reported to the council that his business has exceeded the number of employees expected to be hired when the tax abatement was initially approved in 2018.
“What we found is that we can hire people here,” said Jordan. “Things are going good for us. We started here just as a warehouse but we have added manufacturing because of the workforce. We are producing PPE and cushions at the facility here. With layoffs from other companies happening, we have also been able to upgrade our personnel. We are going to have to start a whole division for PPE because like it or not I think everyone will be wearing masks for some time.”
In other action, The town council renewed the contract of Vast Creative for 1-year at $130,000. Vast Creative has partnered up with Kentland’s Opportunity Zone Taskforce to create new branding for the town and help build a strategic economic development plan.
The council approved amending a stop sign ordinance to make a four-way stop at the intersection of 2nd Street and Dunlap.