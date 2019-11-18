KENTLAND — Derelict or unsafe properties dominated the discussion of the Kentland Town Council Nov. 13.
Several residents spoke to the board about concerns of neighboring properties getting out of hand, while the town itself has a list of nearly 12 properties that are on its radar to be cleaned up.
“My neighbor is piling up the trash in his backyard on E. Carroll St.,” said Austin Shuee. “It was a problem last year and it got handled, and it is becoming a problem again this year.
The council informed Shuee that the town will make contact with the owners and see if the issue can be addressed quickly.
Colleen Clifton expressed her concerns about conditions at the property at 108 E. Lincoln St.
“The house has many issues and is very run down,” said Clifton. “There have been a lot of problems there including numerous sewage backups.”
Town Attorney Pat Ryan asked to have a file put together on the property so that he can take it to court.
Other nuisance properties that were discussed included the home at 306 E. Owen St., which suffered major fire damage recently.
Building Commissioner Matt Wittenborn said the home is now dangerous and a huge safety concern. Kentland Town Councilmember Debby Shufflebarger said that property should be a priority.
In other action, the council agreed to ask for funds from the Newton County Economic Development Commission for a feasibility study for senior living development, and marketing and promoting Kentland’s status as an Opportunity Zone designation.
“We met today to go over the phases of what we need to do to get the community prospectus done,” said Mike Davis, of the Kentland Opportunity Zone committee. “Once that is done, we can get the data and employment demographics to help develop a plan to move forward. There are 150 Opportunity Zones in the state and we will be competing with every one of those. Once we get funding in place, then the hard work starts—getting us to stand out.”
In other action, the council approved new rental rates for the community center.
“After comparing rates for other sites around the area, we are trying to be competitive with our space while also being affordable so that it is used more,” said Kentland Councilmember Mike Rowe.
The new rates for the center include a $250 deposit, $150 for non-profits with no alcohol on the premises, $250 for individuals with no alcohol, $300 for individuals with alcohol, and $350 for for-profit organizations with no alcohol, and $400 for for-profit organizations with alcohol. The council also removed the maintenance fee of $150.
The old rates included a $100 minimum deposit, $500 deposit for any rental serving alcohol to more than 50 people, a $150 deposit for rentals where alcohol is served to less than 50 people, $250 per day rate for private/corporate events, and a $150 per day rate for non-profit events.
The council also took action on two items that decided previously but not done in a public meeting and were brought up at the Nov. 13 by Town Clerk/Treasurer Judy King.
The council voted to approve the purchase of a new truck and King asked if there were any other proposals because in the past the town always got three bids or proposals. Shufflebarger said she didn’t think proposals were needed because it was under $50,000.
Attorney Ryan agreed saying that if the purchase was less than $50,000 three proposals weren’t needed legally but it is good practice.
According to state code:
For purchases less than $50,000 the purchasing party should follow policies established by the governmental body.
For purchases of $50,000 to $150,000, the purchasing party should invite three quotes from businesses known to be in the field.
The other action that was not done in a public meeting until Nov. 13 was the hiring of Kory Shufflebarger to the town’s water department. That motion passed, with Councilmember Shufflebarger (Kory’s wife) abstaining from the vote.
In other news from the meeting, Crystal Henneike of the Kentland Park Board informed the council that the Halloween Carnival was a huge success with around 450 kids visiting and $500 collected for the food pantry along with a truck bed full of donations.
Fire Chief Matt Wittenborn reported that a claim for around $100,000 has been sent out for the huge commercial fire many departments battled last month.
He also said that he has been working to increase the town’s point totals for the next round of OCRA grants for the new firehouse.