KENTLAND — The Kentland Town Council approved a 50-cent raise for all employees for 2021, and amended the salary ordinance for 2020 to allow for hazard pay in the amount of $800 to five employees and $200 for two employees for their work during the flood cleanup.
Back in July, the council approved a motion to come up with a formula to pay a bonus for “Public Works employees” equal to one week of their regular pay to go along with their regular pay and overtime pay for the two weeks dealing with the flooding aftermath.
The council initially wanted to pay the “Public Works employees” time and a half for the regular 40 hours from each of the two past weeks but decided it was better to do it in a form of a bonus. According to Town Hall, the “Public Works employees” for the town are town manager TJ Firkins, Sam Dewing, Chris Latta, and Ricky Purdy.
The hazard pay, which was approved Aug. 12, was the formula the council came up to pay the Public Works Employees along with three sanitation workers extra money for that work after the flood.
In related news, the council approved an increase of pay for the building commissioner from $500 a month to $600.
In other news from the town council meeting, Fire Chief Matt Wittenborn reported that bids for the new Kentland Fire Station will be opened Aug. 20.
The Aviation board informed the council that the airport has a squatter. It was reported that so0meone has put a motorcycle in one of the airport’s hangars and then put a lock on it. The council informed them that the police will go check it out.
Mike Davis, Kentland Opportunity Zone Task Force Director, updated the council that the task force has been working hard on making the Thrive Intergenerational Wellness Campus a reality.
“In my wildest dreams we would be able to have one contractor build the entire complex at the same time,” said Davis.
The Thrice Campus is an estimated $4.5 million investment that would include three phases consisting of a Senior Living Facility, a Childcare Center, and Wellness Complex.
Davis added that the task force is ready to go after funds that would allow them to be able to match grant money and that they are planning to take an active fundraising approach.