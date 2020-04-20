KENTLAND — A Kentland Bank ATM, located along US 24 near the US 41 intersection in Kentland, had to be taken down after suffering damage from an accident April 12.
Newton County Deputies were dispatched to the area in reference to a possible hit and run accident involving the ATM.
According to a Newton County Sheriff’s report, a witness followed the suspects’ vehicle to a residence in Kentland. Following the investigation, it was determined that the RV pulled into the Marathon Gas Station and up to the Kentland Bank ATM. The RV’s awning was scrapping the building that housed the ATM as the RV pulled away from the ATM, unbeknownst to the driver. The ATM had to be closed and removed due to the integrity of the structure being compromised from the incident.
“We are working as fast as we can to put an ATM back at that location,” said Kentland Bank President Kirby Drey. “We apologize for the inconvenience but the structure that housed the ATM was damaged beyond repair and had to be taken down.”
Work on a new structure to house an ATM has begun at that location.