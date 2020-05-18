Monday, May 25, 2020
Goodland — 9:30 a.m.
Kentland Fairlawn — 10 a.m.
Doran — 10:30 a.m.
Buswell Mt. Zion — 10:45 a.m.
Pleasant Grove US 41 — 11:15 a.m.
Kentland Courthouse Flagpole — 11:45 a.m.
Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 67F. Winds light and variable.
Light rain developing after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 66F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE IROQUOIS RIVER...PECATONICA RIVER...ROCK RIVER...AND SOUTH BRANCH KISHWAUKEE RIVER... IROQUOIS RIVER NEAR FORESMAN AFFECTING NEWTON COUNTY PECATONICA RIVER NEAR SHIRLAND AFFECTING WINNEBAGO COUNTY ROCK RIVER AT LATHAM PARK AFFECTING WINNEBAGO COUNTY ROCK RIVER AT DIXON AFFECTING LEE COUNTY SB KISHWAUKEE RIVER AT DEKALB AFFECTING DE KALB COUNTY NORTH BRANCH CHICAGO RIVER AT CHICAGO (PULASKI ROAD) AFFECTING COOK COUNTY ...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A FLOOD ADVISORY FOR THE LITTLE CALUMET RIVER... LITTLE CALUMET RIVER AT SOUTH HOLLAND AFFECTING COOK COUNTY THE FOLLOWING FORECASTS ARE BASED ON OBSERVED PRECIPITATION AS WELL AS FORECAST PRECIPITATION 24-48 HOURS INTO THE FUTURE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE...IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY...TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND AT WEATHER.GOV/CHICAGO. && THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE IROQUOIS RIVER NEAR FORESMAN, OR FROM NEAR I-65 EAST OF FORESMAN DOWNSTREAM TO NEAR US-41 NORTH OF KENTLAND. * UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING. * AT 845 PM SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 13.3 FEET. * ACTION STAGE IS 15.0 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 18.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 16.9 FEET BY EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. &&
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 5mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 3mph
Precip: 18% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 4mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 4mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNE @ 5mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNE @ 5mph
Precip: 19% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: N @ 4mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: N @ 5mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: N @ 5mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: N @ 5mph
Precip: 43% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
