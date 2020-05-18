Memorial Day Services

Monday, May 25, 2020

Goodland — 9:30 a.m.

Kentland Fairlawn — 10 a.m.

Doran — 10:30 a.m.

Buswell Mt. Zion — 10:45 a.m.

Pleasant Grove US 41 — 11:15 a.m.

Kentland Courthouse Flagpole — 11:45 a.m.

