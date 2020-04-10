BROOK — The Brook Iroquois Washington Public Library Board of Trustee members acknowledged Jackie Jennings’ many years of service to the library as a board member. Jennings dedicated 10 years of service to the Brook Library.
Among many things, she played a key role in developing the library’s current long range plan which will direct the future of the library for years to come. “Jackie has a strong passion for our community’s youth,” stated Director Krissy Wright. “She was a great voice and advocate for our youngest patrons.”
In recognition of Jennings’ service, the Board of Trustees moved to make a donation to the Student Food Bags Program, a service providing weekly food bags to area children during the COVID-19 crisis.
“Jackie was a great team member that always brought a smile and laugh, and the children especially benefited from her many years of service. She will be greatly missed, ” said Wright.