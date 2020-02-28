JASPER/NEWTON COUNTIES — – Jasper Newton Foundation recently announced its new Governing Board of Directors. In April of 2018, the Jasper Newton Foundation, Inc. reorganized its board structure to incorporate a Governing Board of Directors with equal members living in Jasper and Newton Counties in Indiana.
Prior to this reorganization, the Jasper Foundation was the legal body with Newton County Community Foundation as an affiliate fund with no legal decision-making power. The new organizational structure is one legal entity that operates in both counties as a collective with equal representation of donors from both counties in all matters of investment, granting, donor relations, and community investments. Donor funds are still accounted for by fund and by county of origin. Community foundations are bound to donor intention and being good stewards of every dollar that is gifted through them.
Jasper Newton Foundation is one of 94 community foundations in the state of Indiana. Indiana is the envy of all other states with its extensive network of these community organizations. Community foundations invest pooled donor funds, designated for many areas of community support including scholarship, health & wellness, education, environment, historic preservation, arts & culture, and designated funds that support our local nonprofit partners.
Jack Drone, former Chairman of the Board had this to say about his time of service with the Jasper Newton Foundation, “My involvement with the Jasper Newton Foundation has spanned over a decade and I cannot think of a greater organization to have been a part of. The Foundation has purchased a park, aided in Scholarships to many, and preserved the historic Carnegie Center. We have accomplished all of this while growing our endowed pool to over $22 Million. It has been a distinct honor to serve Jasper and Newton County and I am excited to watch the Foundation continue to soar.”
JNF is pleased to announce the following officers for the 2020 year:
- Alan Washburn, Chairman of the Board
- Ashley Hopp, Vice Chair
- Candace Armstrong, Secretary
- Dave Schrum, Treasurer
- Bethany Busboom, Newton County Advisory Committee President
- Patty Stringfellow, Jasper County Advisory Committee President
“It is a privilege to serve Jasper and Newton counties as chairman of the board for the JN Foundation”, said Alan Washburn. He continued, “I am amazed at the ever-expanding role of the Foundation in our community. Sometimes it is only a small project or the selection of a Lilly Endowment Community Scholar, or perhaps a major impact grant. To that person or organization, it is the most important event in their life. Our role as the Foundation/Board is to seek out those partners and individuals and make a difference in lives and communities. I look forward to the upcoming time as board chairman and what we can do to “Love Where You Live”.”