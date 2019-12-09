For the first time, the Indiana EMS Association EMT of the Year hails from Newton County.
Iris Treado was given that honor late last week and marks the first time Newton County has received an award from that association for 18 years.
"Her personality and desire to help people make this a well-deserved award for Iris," said Tonye VanWienen, Newton County EMS Director. " Iris came to mind very easily as a standout for this honor. Iris has and shows true compassion to reach out and make people feel comfortable in emergency situations. Her journey to get here sets her apart in my opinion."
Treado was born and raised in Germany and came to the United States in 1987.
"My father was a paramedic so this was in my blood," said Treado.
In 1993, Treado attended an EMT class sponsored by the Newton County Ambulance Service, completed the course and started working part-time as an EMT and then became full time in 1998.
"Iris had a passion for first responding and became a member of the Newton County Civil defense which she responded to emergency calls," stated VanWienen. "This was not enough, Iris had a passion that drove her further to help her community by helping start a first response team in her town, which was mostly comprised of herself and a few others. When the tones dropped so did Iris, she would drop whatever she was doing and respond no matter the time of day or night. This often met leaving a family event or function."
For 26 years, Treado has been a stable and calming presence for the Newton County Ambulance.
"Iris has been a lifelong mentor to others by attending EMS courses and assisting with skills and lectures night after night," added VanWienen. "Iris is the type of person that may or may not need the CE hours but came because she wanted to make a difference. Iris would spend hours working with skills stations, but her favorite was the airway stations."
For the humble Treado, the award was a shock and acknowledgment of what she feels is just doing her job.
"When I was called up for the award it didn't seem real," said Treado. "When we enter this field, we know the situations you have to deal with. I don't feel like I did anything special, I was just doing my job, a job that I love. I love the interaction with the people, and I truly like to help people, but that is also part of the job."
Treado added that staying calm under pressure is something that she learned over time.
"When you stay calm, they stay calm," said Treado. "I enjoy what I do, it doesn't feel like work. I also enjoy where I work. I love the people here, and I love our county. It is a great place to live."
In March of 2018, Treado fulfilled another lifelong dream and became a US citizen.
"It was not something that was decided in one night," said Treado. "I had to give up my German citizenship, but I had an epiphany to become a citizen. I wanted to finally be able to vote and have a say."
Since becoming a citizen, Treado has gone back twice to the courtroom in Fort Wayne, where she had her naturalization ceremony to watch other ceremonies.
"I wanted to watch from the other side," said Treado. "It is such a life-changing event. We have all gone down that same path and I was there to cry with them, even though I didn't know any of them."