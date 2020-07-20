WHITE COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation will close Indiana 16 for seal coating between U.S. 421 and Indiana 39.
The closure will begin July 27. It will be between Monon and Buffalo.
Seal coating is expected to be finished in about three days, depending upon weather conditions. Drivers should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow US 421, Indiana 14, US 35 and Indiana 119.
During these operations, INDOT says workers will apply a new driving surface to the roadway, which seals cracks and provides waterproof protection. Once the seal coat is complete, loose aggregate is applied and then swept from the road.
After a curing period, crews will fog seal the new driving surface.
INDOT officials say this is designed to extend the life of the pavement below for three to five years and lowers maintenance costs.
According to INDOT, seal coating is a cost-effective pavement preservation technique that is utilized across the state, saving an estimated $6 to $14 in taxpayer expenditures for every $1 invested in extending the life of a roadway.