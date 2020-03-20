WATSEKA - Iroquois Memorial Hospital is proud to announce the release of The 2020 Med Staff Scholarship.
Applicants must be pursuing their education in a health related field of study. Applicants should also be from the Iroquois Memorial Hospital service area with a goal of practicing in that same area when schooling is completed.
For more information, please visit the IMH Scholarship page, which can be found on imhrh.org. Completed applications are to be postmarked by April 30, 2019. Please mail completed application and letter of recommendation to:
IMH Medical Staff Scholarships
c/o Michelle Fox, RN
Iroquois Memorial Hospital
200 E. Fairman Ave.
Watseka, IL 60970
For questions about eligibility, contact Michelle Fox at 815-432-7775 or 800-242-2741 ext 7775.