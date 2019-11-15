Toby Richardson:

Buy the turkey

You un wrap it

You go to the stove

You put it in the stove

You put it in for 350 °

You put it in for 10 min

Take it out

You stuff it

Than you put it back in for 10min

Then you take it out and put butter on it

Spread the butter

Than you put it in the freezer for 10 min

Than you put vegetables and salt and pepper on it

Then you eat it

Watkins:

First you buy it. You cook it for 10 mints

Than you eat it

Johnas White:

County it up

Cut it up

Get a plate

Eat it

David Butz:

Got to the store

Get a turkey

Go to were oven

Set the time 30 min

Set the temprcr 350f

Put the turkey in the oven

Then you put it in the freezr then you eat it.

Nick Guthrie:

Pay for it

Cook it for 5 min

Cook tem

Get a plate

You eat it

Ryan Nordyke:

Buy a turkey

Unwrap the turkey

Put the turkey in the oven

Put the turkey in the oven four haf in hour and eat it

Elizabeth Tapia:

You buy it. You ad sezning

You cook it for 5 mins.

Set the degrees for 350. Last you can eat it

Kaydene:

Pay the turkey

Cook it for a min.

You can pot vegetables.

You can pot stuf around it.

You can eat it.

Ryan:

You bake it.

You eat it.

You have to bake it for 10 mintes

Juliet Grammer:

Buy a turkey.

Cook the turkey for 1 hr.

Cook it at 250 degrees.

Then eat it.

Wyatt Wilkins:

Buy at turkey.

Take it out of the paper.

Take the feathers off.

Put it in the oven for 25 minutes.

Take it out

Let it cool

Eat it

Rivero:

You buy it.

You cut it out of the paper.

You cook it.

Put in the oven for 350 degrees.

Hayden:

You buy one than you cuc it

Then you stuff it

Than you kul it for 10 minutes

Cooper:

Bring the plate out

Clean it out

Let it dry

Put the stuf on it.

Put it in the oven

350 degrees for 10 min

Amelia:

First you buy it.

Next you put stuffing.

Then you put it in the oven

Then take it out finely eat it

Ben Steep:

Get the turkey put in the oven

For 250 for 25 min

Take it out of the oven

Put gravy on it

Eat it

Bailey Logan:

Buy the turkey

Take the fethers out

Clean the guts out

Bake the turkey for 250 degrees.

Eat it.

Isaac Solo:

Buy a turkey

Take the turkey home

Take the turkey out of the bag

You cook a turkey for 5 min

Take the turkey

Eat the turkey