Toby Richardson:
Buy the turkey
You un wrap it
You go to the stove
You put it in the stove
You put it in for 350 °
You put it in for 10 min
Take it out
You stuff it
Than you put it back in for 10min
Then you take it out and put butter on it
Spread the butter
Than you put it in the freezer for 10 min
Than you put vegetables and salt and pepper on it
Then you eat it
Watkins:
First you buy it. You cook it for 10 mints
Than you eat it
Johnas White:
County it up
Cut it up
Get a plate
Eat it
David Butz:
Got to the store
Get a turkey
Go to were oven
Set the time 30 min
Set the temprcr 350f
Put the turkey in the oven
Then you put it in the freezr then you eat it.
Nick Guthrie:
Pay for it
Cook it for 5 min
Cook tem
Get a plate
You eat it
Ryan Nordyke:
Buy a turkey
Unwrap the turkey
Put the turkey in the oven
Put the turkey in the oven four haf in hour and eat it
Elizabeth Tapia:
You buy it. You ad sezning
You cook it for 5 mins.
Set the degrees for 350. Last you can eat it
Kaydene:
Pay the turkey
Cook it for a min.
You can pot vegetables.
You can pot stuf around it.
You can eat it.
Ryan:
You bake it.
You eat it.
You have to bake it for 10 mintes
Juliet Grammer:
Buy a turkey.
Cook the turkey for 1 hr.
Cook it at 250 degrees.
Then eat it.
Wyatt Wilkins:
Buy at turkey.
Take it out of the paper.
Take the feathers off.
Put it in the oven for 25 minutes.
Take it out
Let it cool
Eat it
Rivero:
You buy it.
You cut it out of the paper.
You cook it.
Put in the oven for 350 degrees.
Hayden:
You buy one than you cuc it
Then you stuff it
Than you kul it for 10 minutes
Cooper:
Bring the plate out
Clean it out
Let it dry
Put the stuf on it.
Put it in the oven
350 degrees for 10 min
Amelia:
First you buy it.
Next you put stuffing.
Then you put it in the oven
Then take it out finely eat it
Ben Steep:
Get the turkey put in the oven
For 250 for 25 min
Take it out of the oven
Put gravy on it
Eat it
Bailey Logan:
Buy the turkey
Take the fethers out
Clean the guts out
Bake the turkey for 250 degrees.
Eat it.
Isaac Solo:
Buy a turkey
Take the turkey home
Take the turkey out of the bag
You cook a turkey for 5 min
Take the turkey
Eat the turkey