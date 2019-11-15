Kenzie:
First, I buy a turkey.
Next, I put it in the sink to sit for a little bit.
Then when the turkey is done in the sink I
Tack it in the oven.
I put the oven for 24 minutes.
Then when it’s done in the oven I tack it out, and my family and I eat it up.
We all said yummy!
We love turkey.
Turkey is the best food.
We eat turkey on Thanksgiving.
My family love Thanksgiving.
Last, we say Happy Thanksgiving.
Annalynn:
Firs I buy it and I go home.
Next put the turkey in the oven.
Then I take it out and I put a metal sharep thing that tells how hot it is.
Last we eat the turkey.
Me and my family haves fun.
Then we have desert.
Gabe:
Frist I need a huge turkey.
Then I go get one.
Then we take it home.
Next I ask my dad to soot it.
Then we put it in the oven.
Last we wait for it to be done.
Wen its done we eat it.
Adam:
Fist, I pick a turkey.
Next, I cell the turkey.
Then, we cook the turkey.
Last, we eat the turkey.
Collin:
First, I need a turky.
I’ll ask my dad to shoot one.
Then I’ll take the heart out to stuff it.
Next, I’ll need stuffing.
I’ll need to go to the store.
I’ll ask my mom to buy some.
Last, I need to cook it.
We’ll need to wait.
Xzavier:
First, buy a turkey and cook it.
Next, put the oven on 7:18.
Then, put seasoning and vegetables.
Last, take the turkey out of the oven and eat it.
Joey:
First you need to buy a turkey.
Next you to put it in the oven.
Then you need to wait.
Last then you need to get it and eat it yum.
Dean:
First, I kill or buy a turkey and put it in the oven for 30 minutes.
Then, I will take it out of the oven after 30 minutes.
Next, I will put seasoning.
Last, eat!
Gunner:
First you get the turkey.
Next, you put salt and pepper.
Then you put it in the oven.
Last you eat it with or famill and it is fun!
Josie:
First, you get a turkey.
Next, you grease the turkey.
Then, you put the turkey in the oven.
Last you invite friend and family and you eat the turkey.
Yummmmmm!
Spencer:
Frist, I buy a turkey.
Then, I unwrap the turkey.
Next, I put the turkey in the oven.
Last, I cook the turkey for 30 minutes or 40 minutes.
Then, I cut up the turkey finally!
WE EAT! Yummy!
Happy Thanks Giving!
Bransen:
First, I put it in the pan and I cook it for 49 seconds.
Next, I take i’t off the pan.
Then, I sze how hot it is.
Last, I eat the turkey with my family.
Gunner V:
First, you buy a turkey.
Next, you cut it and put it in the oven for one hour.
Then, you keep checking on it until it looks done.
Last, you take it out and it should be done.
Elliot:
First I get a turkey.
Next I put it in the oven.
Then I wait for it.
Last you eat the turkey.
Zoe:
First, I cook a turkey.
Next, I put pepper on it.
Then, I turn the oven off.
Last, I take it out.
Logan:
1st you have to go to the store and pick your turkey.
Then you bring it home.
Take it out of the bag and clean it.
Put salt, pepper and vegeta an it.
Cover it and cook it.
When it’s done eat it.
Emersyn:
First, I unthaw the turkey and preheat the oven for 498 degrees.
Next, I put spices on the turkey.
Then, I put the turkey in the oven.
I get the table set for my famliy.
Last, I get the turkey out!
It looks delicious!
Happy Thanksgiving