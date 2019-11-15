Abriella:

Turkey

Salt pepper

Flour

Butter

Thaw turkey. Take out insides. Put salt and pepper the turkey

Put flour in bag. Paint turkey with butter

Put the turkey in a bag.

Cook for 3 ½ hours at 100 °f.

Let the turkey cool

Slice the bag with the turkey in it

You can use the juice for gravy and stuffing.

Jaxen:

Salt and Pepper

Vegetables

Take out of neck

Wash the turkey

Fry the neck

Shake it with salt and pepper

Take neck out of fryer

Put turkey in pan

Bake it to 250° 15 minutes

Take out turkey

Eat !!!!!!!

Brooke:

Get one turkey

Get out salt and pepper

Paint the turkey with the butter

Put the turkey in a pan and put turkey in ovin.

350° for 60 minutes

Eat it !!!

Robby:

Turkey

Spice

Butter

Stuffing

Hony

Flower

Rinse the turkey off. Take out neck out of it. Melt the butter

Put the turkey in a pan.

Put it in the oven

Cook it at 305° for ten minutes.

Kimberley:

Seasneenings, butter oil salt and pepper, turkey

Get a turkey

Rinse with paper towel

Take out insides

Melt some butter

Paint turkey with butter

Put on pan

Put in oven

Cook it for about 17 minutes

Use wolf claws to lift up

Enjoy!

Nathan:

Salt, pepper butter rosemarie and sugar

Rinse the turkey off

Put the sugar in the bag then shake

Put the turkey in the bag then put it in the oven.

Cook it for 15 minutes

William:

Turkey salt and pire butter

First you rinse with water then dry.

Sprinkle with solt and praen.

Melt the butter and put it on the turkey

Put the turkey in deepfry on turkey hanger at 350°

Then you take out of the deepfry and put it on the cooler for

3 and half horu. Then enjoy!!

Gavin:

Un fal the turkey

Rinse the turkey with cold water

Buter the turkey

Put spices on your turkey

Take neck out of the turkey

Buter it again

Then put the turkey in the bag

Put the turkey in the oven for 3 hours 350°

Logan:

Buy turkey. Rinse off the turkey, put spices inside the turkey

Sesin the turkey

Put coconut oil under turkey.

Stuff turkey

Put turkey in bag. Put in oven 350°f

Let rest

Cut turkey let turkey cool

Use wolf claws to put on serving plate and eat it.

Turkey, spices , coconut oil and stuffing

Claire:

Turkey, salt, butter, sage seasunings

Thaw out turkey

Take out insides

Salt the turkey on the inside

Melt butter on the pan with sage

Put the sage in the turkey

Pain the turkey with butter

Cook the turkey at 350°

Pu the turkey in for 3 hours

Weston:

Salt, butter, mary rose leaves and pepper

Take out the neck. Get a pan and put the turkey in the pan.

Get a nuther pan and put the butter and maryrose leaves in the pan

And cook it for 1:00 min and then put in the turkey

Layla:

Ingedemts turkey, salt and pepper butter spices seanings gravy flour

Thaw turkey

Rinse and dry the turkey with paper towel

Take out the insides

Paint butter on the turkey

Sprinkle seanings ibn turkey and put in oven at 350°

Take out of oven

Let cool and enjoy!

Natalie:

Turkey, salt and pepper, butter

Shake salt and pepper on the turkey

Pour melted butter on the turkey

Cook it n the oven at 100° for 50 minutes

Cut it up and eat it.

Aideh:

Terkey, butter, sesonings, salt and pepper

First thaw out the turkey

Then rince the turkey

Next dry it with a towel

Then ass salt and peper on to the turkey

After that paint it with butter

Next cook the turkey. When it is done, let it cool

Ricky:

Turkey, sesanings, butter vegetables

Get a turkey

Put sesonings on it.

Paint the butter on the turkey

Put the carrot, onions and celery on.

Thaw turkey rinse and dry

Bake it on a pan 350° for 3 hours