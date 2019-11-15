Abriella:
Turkey
Salt pepper
Flour
Butter
Thaw turkey. Take out insides. Put salt and pepper the turkey
Put flour in bag. Paint turkey with butter
Put the turkey in a bag.
Cook for 3 ½ hours at 100 °f.
Let the turkey cool
Slice the bag with the turkey in it
You can use the juice for gravy and stuffing.
Jaxen:
Salt and Pepper
Vegetables
Take out of neck
Wash the turkey
Fry the neck
Shake it with salt and pepper
Take neck out of fryer
Put turkey in pan
Bake it to 250° 15 minutes
Take out turkey
Eat !!!!!!!
Brooke:
Get one turkey
Get out salt and pepper
Paint the turkey with the butter
Put the turkey in a pan and put turkey in ovin.
350° for 60 minutes
Eat it !!!
Robby:
Turkey
Spice
Butter
Stuffing
Hony
Flower
Rinse the turkey off. Take out neck out of it. Melt the butter
Put the turkey in a pan.
Put it in the oven
Cook it at 305° for ten minutes.
Kimberley:
Seasneenings, butter oil salt and pepper, turkey
Get a turkey
Rinse with paper towel
Take out insides
Melt some butter
Paint turkey with butter
Put on pan
Put in oven
Cook it for about 17 minutes
Use wolf claws to lift up
Enjoy!
Nathan:
Salt, pepper butter rosemarie and sugar
Rinse the turkey off
Put the sugar in the bag then shake
Put the turkey in the bag then put it in the oven.
Cook it for 15 minutes
William:
Turkey salt and pire butter
First you rinse with water then dry.
Sprinkle with solt and praen.
Melt the butter and put it on the turkey
Put the turkey in deepfry on turkey hanger at 350°
Then you take out of the deepfry and put it on the cooler for
3 and half horu. Then enjoy!!
Gavin:
Un fal the turkey
Rinse the turkey with cold water
Buter the turkey
Put spices on your turkey
Take neck out of the turkey
Buter it again
Then put the turkey in the bag
Put the turkey in the oven for 3 hours 350°
Logan:
Buy turkey. Rinse off the turkey, put spices inside the turkey
Sesin the turkey
Put coconut oil under turkey.
Stuff turkey
Put turkey in bag. Put in oven 350°f
Let rest
Cut turkey let turkey cool
Use wolf claws to put on serving plate and eat it.
Turkey, spices , coconut oil and stuffing
Claire:
Turkey, salt, butter, sage seasunings
Thaw out turkey
Take out insides
Salt the turkey on the inside
Melt butter on the pan with sage
Put the sage in the turkey
Pain the turkey with butter
Cook the turkey at 350°
Pu the turkey in for 3 hours
Weston:
Salt, butter, mary rose leaves and pepper
Take out the neck. Get a pan and put the turkey in the pan.
Get a nuther pan and put the butter and maryrose leaves in the pan
And cook it for 1:00 min and then put in the turkey
Layla:
Ingedemts turkey, salt and pepper butter spices seanings gravy flour
Thaw turkey
Rinse and dry the turkey with paper towel
Take out the insides
Paint butter on the turkey
Sprinkle seanings ibn turkey and put in oven at 350°
Take out of oven
Let cool and enjoy!
Natalie:
Turkey, salt and pepper, butter
Shake salt and pepper on the turkey
Pour melted butter on the turkey
Cook it n the oven at 100° for 50 minutes
Cut it up and eat it.
Aideh:
Terkey, butter, sesonings, salt and pepper
First thaw out the turkey
Then rince the turkey
Next dry it with a towel
Then ass salt and peper on to the turkey
After that paint it with butter
Next cook the turkey. When it is done, let it cool
Ricky:
Turkey, sesanings, butter vegetables
Get a turkey
Put sesonings on it.
Paint the butter on the turkey
Put the carrot, onions and celery on.
Thaw turkey rinse and dry
Bake it on a pan 350° for 3 hours