Summer:
This is how I will cook a turkey.
First I wood take it out of the packij.
Next I wood put it in the oven so it can cook.
Then I will set it for 135 degrees and keep checking on it.
When its done I will put on my cooking glove on and take it out ov the oven and set the table so we can eat.
When were done we can play all kinds of cards.
Eliot:
I put the frozen turkey in the oven for a while.
Then get it out of the oven and eat it.
Faith:
This is how I would cook a turkey.
I would put eggs in the turkey.
I would put bread in it and I would put oil in it so it is hard inside.
Now we put it in the oven and let it cook for haf an hower.
When it is done I will take it out and then it is time to eat.
Zach:
First you take the turkey out of the freezer.
Then you put on salt and pepper.
Then you put it in the oven for 1 hour.
Last you eat it.
Elijah:
My turkey is frozen so I’m going to put it in the oven for 4 hors.
Then I will take it out and put salt on it.
Then put butter on it.
Then put apple slises on it.
Next I will put pototo slises around it and………eat!
Violet:
Hi I am Violet I have never cooked a turkey before.
First cut the skin off.
Next put the oven on 350 degrees F.
Then when your turkey is cooking put salt and pepper and lemon juice and pumpkin spice on it.
Next take it out of the oven.
Finally…eat it!
Addilyn:
This is how I would cook a turky.
Pluk the fethers off.
Then I would cook it for 50 minits.
And then I would take it out and put salt and peper on it.
Then I would give it to my family and eat it.
And have a good time.
Chandler:
This is how I would cook a turkey.
First I would take off turkey legs because that’s the yummest part.
Next I would stuf the turkey with mashed potatoes and steak.
Later I would set the turkey in the oven at 306 degrees and set the timer for 50 minits.
Finally I would take it out of the oven and eat all of it!
Carson:
This is how I would cook a turkey.
I would cook it at 500 degrees F.
I would stuf it with stuffing.
I would also put salt and pepper on it.
And at last my famly will eat it!
Brynn:
This is how I would cook a turkey.
First I would thaw my turkey out.
Then I would get a pan and put my turkey in the pan.
Next I would put some lemon juice on the turkey.
Now I would put some butter on my turkey.
Then I would put salt and pepper on it.
After that I would put my turkey in the oven for a hour.
Later I would take my turkey out and let it cool off.
Then I would take my turkey to my family and…
We would eat it all up!!!
Annika:
I like turkey and a turkey is good.
I will put it in the oven for 5 hours.
Then I will eat it with my family.
Kotten:
This is how I would cook a turkey.
I would get a turkey from the store.
I would stuff it with chicken nuggets.
Then I would cook it on the grill.
I would eat it with kechup!
Liam:
This is how I would cook a turkey.
I would buy it first.
Then, I would cook it for 3 hours at 200 degrees F.
Last we would prepare the rest of our food and enjoy our family & our food.
Nail:
First I would buy a turkey.
Then I would cook the turkey on the stove for 15 hours.
I would make mash potats to eat with it.
Kayden:
This is how I would cook a turkey.
First I will put the spice on the turkey.
Then I would put the salt and pepr on.
After that I will put it in the oven.
And then I will eat the turkey and have a good Thanskgiving!