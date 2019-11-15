Frank:
Get a turkey at the moal.
Before you cook it you need to unis it.
Cook the turkey at 106 degrees for 5 hours.
The turkey is done when you cut it opin and it is wite and crustid.
You can eat slame and crustid apple with the turkey.
For dessert you can eat pises.
Payton:
Get a turkey into uvin.
Before you cook it you need to put toping on it.
Cook the turkey at 185 degrees for 30 minse.
The turkey is done when you stab a tuft pic in it.
Mack shor it has no food in it.
You can eat a turkey wift hame.
For dessert you can eat a turkey.
Madison:
Get a turkey at a store or at a markit.
Or you can hunt for a turkey.
Before you cook it you need to the fither off and
then you tern on the uvin on bake.
Cook the turkey at 30 degrees for 1 hour.
The turkey is done when you let it coll off then you can eat it.
You can eat it with green bean and corn and ptatoe or mash ptatoe.
For dessert you can eat ies creme or bronee, cupcake, or
lefor then turkey.
Sabrina:
Get a turkey in Thanksgiving.
Before you cook it you need to get a turkey.
Cook the turkey at 5 degrees for 5.
The turkey is done when you cuk it in the uven.
You can eat vechubels stake and mash ptadels with the turkey.
For dessert you can eat ice kreem and corn.
Addyson:
You can get a turkey at a store.
Before you cook it you need to get some more food at the store.
Cook the turkey at 30 degrees for 20 minnite.
The turkey is done when it is brown on the outside.
You can eat ros, masmtato, mack and chese with the turkey.
For dessert you can eat puck pie, brones, apple pie.
Blake:
You order it somewer like a restront or a food place.
Before you cook it you need to pit some stuf on it.
Cook the turkey at 30 degrees for haf an ower.
The turkey is done when the oven rings and it is hot.
You can eat solt and sos and A1 with the turkey.
For dessert you can eat ic kreme.
Rowan:
Get a turkey: Kill it.
Before you cook it you need to: take the bones out.
Cook the turkey at 5 degrees for 20 H.
The turkey is done when it is hot.
You can eat peas, careists with the turkey.
For dessert you can eat piy.
Brooklyn:
Get a turkey at a store. Get home.
Before you cook it you need to get out grlik and twecll it around.
Cook the turkey at 30 degrees for 20 minis.
The turkey is done when the timer gose off.
You can eat the turkey when it hot.
For dessert you can eat choclit cake and pukin pie.
Brayden:
Get a turkey and cook it.
Before you cook it you need to put on the stove on.
Cook the turkey at 400 degrees for 40 min.
The turkey is done when it is rostid.
You can eat applys, grren benes and casil with the turkey.
For dessert you can eat pie, ice crem, cack.
Nevaeh:
Get a turkey at a stor.
Before you cook it you need to wash it.
Cook the turkey at 11 degrees for 20 mintts.
The turkey is done when it is brown, wen it is cruse.
You can eat ham, corn, potatols, eeg slad.
For dessert you can eat punike pie.
Anakin:
Get a turkey from a corn field, then bring it into the house.
Before you cook it you need to pluk the fethers.
Cook the turkey at 50 degrees for 65 seconds.
The turkey is done when it is brown.
You can eat stuffing, mash potatoes, corn, green beans, and
ham with the turkey.
For dessert you can eat pumkin pie, and appel cobler.
Avery:
Get a turkey from the store or some ware else like a farm.
Before you cook it you need to sesen it, butter it.
Cook the turkey at 40 degrees for one hour.
The turkey is done when it looks red and tasty.
You can eat stuffing, green beans, mast potatos, corn with the turkey.
For dessert you can eat cookes, cake, brones, ice cream, cupcakes.
Lailah:
Get a turkey from a cron fied and take it home.
Before you cook it you need to clek it with wartr and clek it rely good.
Cook the turkey at 50 degrees for you to cook it.
You need to cook it so you can eat it.
The turkey is done when the timer is done.
You can eat it with brbcq sos with the turkey and beses.
For dessert you can eat brones and strobaises with coclit on it.
MJ:
Get a turkey and cook it.
Before you cook it you need to frie it.
Cook the turkey at 12 degrees for two hours.
The turkey is done when the time is up.
You can eat bacon and corn and green beans with the turkey.
For dessert you can eat pumkin pie.
Gavin:
Get a turkey from store.
Before you cook it you need to cut it, sesone.
Cook the turkey at 200 degrees for 2 minits.
The turkey is done when it is cooked.
You can look at it and serv.
You can eat sallt and peper with the turkey.
For dessert you can eat ic crime, stake, cande.
Ray:
Get a turkey from a store.
Get it reddy before you cook it.
Cook the turkey at 40 degrees for 56 minents.
The turkey is done when the ovone beeps.
You can eat seezen, hunny, salt, peper, dressing,
salid with the turkey.
For dessert you can eat ice crime, cate.