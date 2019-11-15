Willow:
First you buy a turkey.
Then you take the turkey home.
Next warning take the rapr off befor you put it in the oven.
Next you cook the turkey.
Next you set the oven beeps.
Get the turkey out of the oven.
Wach your fingers!
Last ENJOY!
Aubree:
First you go to the store.
Then you look for a turkey.
Next take the turkey out of the plastic.
Fainly engoy.
Wyatt:
How to cook a turkey for Thanksgiving.
You buy a turkey, take it home.
Take the plasteck off of it.
Put the turkey in the uven for an hour.
Take it out ot 30 minits if you put sezinig on it then put back into the uven until it is dun.
Cut it up onto every buttys plate.
Logan:
Unwrap the turkey.
Cook the turkey.
Add sisngs.
Last, enjoy or dueivr.
Arya:
1st step you go to the store and buy the turkey.
2nd step when you get home you heat up the oven.
3rd step you wate until the timer rings.
4th step you unrap the plastick.
5th step you put it on a pan.
6th step you put it in the oven.
7th step you take it out.
8th step you put the sesning on it.
Last step you eat it.
Tyler:
You go to the store and a turky.
Go home and take it out of the raper.
Wait cook it for 5 hours.
Take it out.
Eat it.
Ryder:
First you go to the store and buy a turey and go home.
Then you cook it and turn the stove on.
Next you make shure you turn the stove off.
Then you put sesaning on it.
Make shure it tasts good.
Last enjoy it.
Bella:
Frist you by the turkey.
Then you unwrap the turkey.
Next you cook the turkey.
Last you put the spises.
Then you eat it.
Sandy:
First go to the store.
Get a turkey.
Wash the turkey.
Then get a pan.
Make sure you unwrap the turkey.
Get a pan.
Set a timer on the oven.
When it is done let it cool off.
Then you can eat it.
Khloe:
How to cook a turkey.
First you can get a turkey from the store or from hunting for one.
Next you go warm up one the turkey.
Next put it in the oven.
Next you take it out and put the sening on the turkey.
Last you put the turkey on the table.
Enjoy the turkey.
Yem!
Zaryn:
First you shot a turkey.
Next you cook it for 5 hours.
Next add stuff to it.
Last enjoy it.
Thomas:
This is how you make a turkey.
First you go to the store.
Next you unwrap the turkey.
Then you putt the turkey in the oven.
Then you putt some sizening.
Last you serve it and eat it.
Robert:
You take the turkey and unwrap it.
Then you put it in the oven and it cooks for a long time.
Then you can eat it.
Chase:
Step one buy a turkey.
Step two put spicy solt or not spicy solt.
Cook it for 30 min.
Wait for 30 min.
When its done eat it.