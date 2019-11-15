Lydia Gilbert:

First you need a nife then you need

To cil the turkey, then you need to

breng it home ware it came frum

then you need to peel the scin off.

Maybe you keep the feathers.

Then you need to pit it on the stove

50 minis. Wine its dun eat it.

Mikayla Lowe:

First to cook a turkey go buy at turkey

At the store then let the turkey tho out

Get salt and salt it than get jelly and

put jelly on it then cook it

wen it is dun eat it

Bryson Butz:

Pit it in the ufin for 15 min or 20 min

And when it done pull it out and eat.

Waylon:

Take the fets of.

Git a knife cut the turkey

An cok the turkey

You git sum stuf fur

County to eat

Suleyma Vaquerano:

First, get a turkey.

Then take the feathers off

After that bring it back home

An cook it and add stuffing,

Peppermints and salt and eat up!

Grace Testa:

You git a turkey

Then you git a pan

Then you pror some watr and

Then you lat it bollo

Then when its dun bolling

Then take the turkey out of the bolling water

Then you eat the turkey

Odin Wendelburg:

When I go to my grammas house

I sometimes see my grampa droping the turkey in oil and he has gloves and a welding Thing a ma gig on.

I’m guessing that there carefull, really careful.

They say that they cut the head off.

Nathan Hale:

First, get a turkey.

Take the feathers off.

Bring home and cook.

Then add seasoning.

Last, eat your turkey

Roland Piske:

Kill a turkey

Then get bread

Jelly, hotdog they put the

Jelly on the bread they put

It on the hotdog they put it on the turkey

Then eat it with ketchup and its raw

Kaden:

First, get the turkey then take

The feathers off then cook it

And then let it cool down

And then eat

Abby Wilburn:

So you git it and put in the

Ufin and then I put seeing on it

Then I put butter on and git my

Mom and she tase it out

The ufin then I eat it

Wait for more

Lydian Faris:

You get a turkey

Kill it

Then take off the wings

And the legs and the hed,

And put it in the ofin.

Lilly Olson:

First, you get the turkey.

Then, you put seauneg on it

Last put it in the evin.

Anderson Brooklyn:

First, you find a turkey.

The you get bacon.

After that you get cream cheese

For the filling

Put the filling in

Then you can cook it

a 10,000 digrise

When done you sprinkle

3 cups of salt on top, then

serve with ice tea.

Now gobble it up.