Lydia Gilbert:
First you need a nife then you need
To cil the turkey, then you need to
breng it home ware it came frum
then you need to peel the scin off.
Maybe you keep the feathers.
Then you need to pit it on the stove
50 minis. Wine its dun eat it.
Mikayla Lowe:
First to cook a turkey go buy at turkey
At the store then let the turkey tho out
Get salt and salt it than get jelly and
put jelly on it then cook it
wen it is dun eat it
Bryson Butz:
Pit it in the ufin for 15 min or 20 min
And when it done pull it out and eat.
Waylon:
Take the fets of.
Git a knife cut the turkey
An cok the turkey
You git sum stuf fur
County to eat
Suleyma Vaquerano:
First, get a turkey.
Then take the feathers off
After that bring it back home
An cook it and add stuffing,
Peppermints and salt and eat up!
Grace Testa:
You git a turkey
Then you git a pan
Then you pror some watr and
Then you lat it bollo
Then when its dun bolling
Then take the turkey out of the bolling water
Then you eat the turkey
Odin Wendelburg:
When I go to my grammas house
I sometimes see my grampa droping the turkey in oil and he has gloves and a welding Thing a ma gig on.
I’m guessing that there carefull, really careful.
They say that they cut the head off.
Nathan Hale:
First, get a turkey.
Take the feathers off.
Bring home and cook.
Then add seasoning.
Last, eat your turkey
Roland Piske:
Kill a turkey
Then get bread
Jelly, hotdog they put the
Jelly on the bread they put
It on the hotdog they put it on the turkey
Then eat it with ketchup and its raw
Kaden:
First, get the turkey then take
The feathers off then cook it
And then let it cool down
And then eat
Abby Wilburn:
So you git it and put in the
Ufin and then I put seeing on it
Then I put butter on and git my
Mom and she tase it out
The ufin then I eat it
Wait for more
Lydian Faris:
You get a turkey
Kill it
Then take off the wings
And the legs and the hed,
And put it in the ofin.
Lilly Olson:
First, you get the turkey.
Then, you put seauneg on it
Last put it in the evin.
Anderson Brooklyn:
First, you find a turkey.
The you get bacon.
After that you get cream cheese
For the filling
Put the filling in
Then you can cook it
a 10,000 digrise
When done you sprinkle
3 cups of salt on top, then
serve with ice tea.
Now gobble it up.