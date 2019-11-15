Tatjana:
Get a turkey from the forest.
Before you cook it you need to check if it’s put in right.
Cook the turkey at 500 degrees for 5 hours.
The turkey is done when you here a beep.
You can eat corn with the turkey.
Zhiya:
Get a turkey from the store.
Before you cook it you need to check if it is unwrapped.
Cook the turkey at 400 degrees for 4. hours.
The turkey is done when you hear a beep.
You can eat mashed potatoes and cranberries with the turkey.
For dessert you can eat cup cakes or cake and ice cream or pie.
Troy:
Get a turkey in the woods or the forest.
Before you cook it you need to catch the turkey.
Cook the turkey at 60 degrees for 6 minutes.
The turkey is done when the timer beeps.
You can eat bread with the turkey.
Connor:
Get a turkey out side.
Before you cook it you need to pluck it and wash it.
Cook the turkey at 20 degrees for 2 minits.
The turkey is done when everyone is here.
You can eat mac and cheese with the turkey.
For dessert you can eat doughnuts.
Max:
Get a turkey by going in the woods.
Before you cook it you need to get a parent.
Cook the turkey at 9 degrees for 1 minute.
The turkey is done when it is 1 o’clock.
You can eat broccoli with the turkey.
For dessert you can eat cake.
Aiden:
Get a turkey from the store.
Before you cook it you need to put salt on it.
Cook it at 55 degrees for 2 hours.
The turkey is done when the timer goes off.
You can eat fruit with the turkey.
For dessert you can eat pumpkin pie.
AJ:
Get a turkey by hunting it.
Before you cook it, you need to season it.
Cook the turkey at 30 degrees for 20 minutes.
The turkey is done when the timer beeps.
You can eat it whith strawberries and cranberry sauce
with the turkey.
For dessert you can eat pumkin pie.
Tzipporah:
Get a turkey from hunting it.
Before you cook it you need to greas it.
Cook the turkey at 5 degrees for 16 minutes.
The turkey is done when it is hot.
You can eat salad, tomatoes, broccoli with the turkey.
For dessert you can eat cake!
Rylie:
Get a turkey at the store.
Before you cook it you need to heat up.
Cook the turkey at 30 degrees for 10 minutes.
The turkey is done when 10 minutes are over.
You can eat it with a fork.
For dessert you can eat pumpkin pie.
Sofia:
Get a turkey from woods.
Before you cook it you need to cut it up.
Cook the turkey at 20 degrees at 20 minutes.
The turkey is done when the light turns off.
You can eat it when I take it out.
For dessert you can eat pumpkin pie.
Gary:
Get a turkey by hunting it.
Before you cook it you need to cut it.
Cook the turkey at 30 degrees for 3 minutes.
The turkey is done when the 3 minutes are up.
You can eat Jello with the turkey.
For dessert you can eat ice cream.
Mason:
Get a turkey in the woods.
Before you cook it you need to cut it.
Cook the turkey at seven degrees for ten minutes.
The turkey is done when you see the bone.
You can eat gravy with the turkey.
For dessert you can eat jello.
Whitley:
Get a terkey at a store.
Before you cook it you need to heat up the oven.
Cook the terkey at 150 degrees for an hour.
The terkey is done when you hear the oven beep.
You can eat ham, peas, and mashed potatoes.
For dessert you can eat pumpkin pie.
June:
Get a turkey by hunting one.
Before you cook it you need to rinse it off.
Cook the turkey at 30 degrees for 8 minit’s.
The turkey is done when it is grease.
You can eat it with sauce.
For dessert you can eat cookies.
Benjamin:
Get a turkey from the south.
Before you cook it you need to put it in the oven.
Cook the turkey at 200 degrees for 60 minutes.
The turkey is done when 60 minutes are up.
You can eat turkey with the turkey.
For dessert you can eat wings.