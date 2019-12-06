KENTLAND — Four members of the Northwest Jefferson Extension Homemakers sold South Georgia Pecan Company products at Murphy’s Food King from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 25. There was also a drawing to win a free pound of nuts.
The regular club meeting on Tuesday, October 1 for the Northwest Jefferson Extension Homemakers was held at hostess Deloris Hall’s home, with Deloris giving the lesson “Survival Kit for the Caregiver.” The members learned the importance of self-care for those who care for others.
At the next meeting, seven members attended at hostess Pat Boldman’s home on Tuesday, November 5. Pat also presented the lesson “Staycation.” The members each discussed locales to visit in Newton County and the State of Indiana as well as activities families can do at home.
The Homemakers have excess inventory remaining from their annual fundraiser of selling pecans and other nuts. This fundraiser provides funds for scholarships for one senior each at North Newton High School and South Newton High School. Please contact any Northwest Jefferson Extension Homemaker to place an order before the holidays.
Their next meeting will be on Tuesday, March 3 with hostess Patti O’Keefe at co-hostess Pat Boldman’s home at 1:30 p.m.