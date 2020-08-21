NEWTO COUNTY — The Coronavirus Pandemic has stopped the Northwest Jefferson Extension Homemaker Club from having regular meetings, but it has not stopped the club from sewing face masks, tote bags and puppy pillows. When the Newton County Homemaker Volunteer Community Support committee asked for 180 face masks to fit elementary students in the county, the club volunteered to make 41 colorful masks. Phyllis Haldeman, Carla Plaster and Nancy Jo Prue formed an assembly line and cut out the mask fronts and backs, elastic strips and twisty ties for the nose pieces and sewed the masks by the deadline of July 20.
Deloris Hall and Nancy Jo Prue also sewed three puppy pillows and 11 tote bags for patients at Riley Children's Hospital. Each patient who has surgery gets to take home a puppy pillow. Tote bags are needed by patients to keep their books and school supplies in during their stay at Riley. Also the bags are used by patients to keep the toys and other items they receive during their stay, once they go home.
You now must make an appointment with a Riley Hospital Cheer Guild representative for dropping off your handmade items, because they can no longer have donations brought into the main entrances of the hospital. Instead, staff will meet you outside of the Staff Only entrance at the rear of the hospital, located at the corner of Wishard Blvd and Barnhill Drive. You must wear a mask and social distance while unloading your bags into their cart(s) and have the donation form completed. For instructions and patterns email RileyCheerGuild@iuhealth.org or call 317-944-8705.
The Northwest Jefferson Extension Homemaker Club met for a regular meeting March 10, cancelled in April, used email and phone calls to hold the May meeting and wore face masks for the June, July and August meetings. The annual county fundraiser of selling pecans, walnuts, cashews and chocolate covered nuts from the South Georgia Pecan Company will continue as planned in September and October. If you would like to place an order and no one has contacted you by October 1, please call Pat Boldman, Nancy Jo Prue or someone from the other clubs in Newton County.