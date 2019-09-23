Homemakers attend district meeting

WEST LAFAYETTE — Four members of the Northwest Jefferson club went to the District Meeting at St. Andrew United Methodist Church in West Lafayette on Sept. 11. There were nine that attended from Newton County plus the Extension Educator.
The regular club meeting for Northwest Jefferson Extension Homemakers met Tuesday, September 10 at the Historical Society Resource Center with seven members in attendance plus one guest. Jen Hayes was the hostess and presented the lesson “Celebrate Your Inner Beauty.” The members each discussed distinct, special traits they have to celebrate their own uniqueness.
Five members attended the Fall Event on Thursday, September 19 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Kentland. Jenny Washburn presented a “Historical Fashion Show,” and the hosting club, the M and M’s, served a large dessert bar to all in attendance.
The Homemakers have begun their annual fundraiser of selling pecans and other nuts. This fundraiser provides funds for scholarships for one senior each at North Newton High School and South Newton High School. Please contact any Extension Homemaker in Newton County to order nuts.
Northwest Jefferson club is scheduled to be at Murphy’s Food King from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 25. Stop by their table to place an order and to enter a drawing to win a free pound of nuts.
Their next meeting will be on Tuesday, October 1 at hostess Deloris Hall’s home at 1:30 p.m.