MOROCCO - Recently, after the loss of beloved community member Charlotte Holley, the Holley Farm was to be sold and the proceeds of that sale were to be donated to the Jasper Newton Foundation to the benefit of the George B. Holley and Bertha B. Holley Memorial Scholarship Fund. The farm trustee, Rick Garmong, took care to follow the wishes of Bertha and make this transaction happen, honoring her and George’s legacy in the North Newton Community. The farm property recently sold for over $500,000.00 and those proceeds were directly added to the Holley Scholarship Endowment at the Foundation which will allow the fund to give more scholarships and larger scholarships to the graduating class at North Newton High School.
The scholarship fund was established in 2000 to support North Newton graduating seniors going to college. The students must meet the following credentials: be a graduating senior of North Newton High School, have a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher and have been involved in community service activities. Applications open on November 15th, 2019 and more information is available through the guidance office or on our website at www.jaspernewtonfoundation.org.
Since 2001, George & Bertha Holley Scholarship Fund has awarded over $107,000 to 100-plus students in Newton County.