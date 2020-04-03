MOROCCO — After over 30 years of working first as an assistant clerk, and later as Morocco Community Library Branch Manager, Jane Gulley retired at the end of March 2020.
When Gulley began working the Library was located on the southeast corner of State and Clay in Morocco, formerly the town post office. Gulley was part of the team that moved the Library to the 120 East State Street location, now the law offices of Blaney and Walton.
In 2006 Gulley helped to coordinate and move the collection to its the current location, 205 South West Street. “I told Mary Kay ‘I’m not moving again!” joked Gulley. “We have had a lot of help from our wonderful community, and I’ve loved each upgrade.”
During her employment at the library Jane earned an Associates’ Degree in Business Management at Ivy Tech, and was a State-certified Librarian 6.
She witnessed many changes in library service since starting to work at the library, from two employees at Morocco Community Library to six, the growth from limited collections of items to larger collections, the introduction of computers, WIFI access, downloadable content, and expanded program offerings.
“Jane’s passion has always been service – she had always enjoyed meeting new people, serving our patrons, and promoting the Library’s offerings” said Library Director Mary K. Emmrich
Gulley noted “While I look forward to my retirement as time to help care for my grandchildren, I will miss being a part of our awesome team. I have made many friends and have many great memories that will stay with me forever!”
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees acknowledged Jane at their March 16th meeting, presenting her with a lovely engraved clock. Due to recent international health concerns, an open house will be held at a later date.