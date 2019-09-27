Goodstock donation to foundation

Proceeds from this year's Goodstock - Operation Restoring Hope Music Festival were split between the Mary T. Klinker Veteran Center in Lafayette and the newly established Newton and Jasper County Veterans Assistance Fund through the Jasper Newton Foundation. Shown from left, Joe Lock of the Goodland Park Board, and Dillion Hall coordinator and founder of Goodstock are shown giving a $4,000 check to Brienne Hooker, executive director of the Jasper Newton Foundation.
Goodstock donation to Mary Klinker

Shown from left are Katie Grant of the Goodland Park Board, Jim Logston (President of the Mary T. Klinker Veteran Center in Lafayette), and Dillon Hall (coordinator and founder of Goodstock). Goodstock donated $3,000 of the proceeds from the 2019 music festival to the resurce center.