GOODLAND - Monday, February 17, the Goodland town board assembled for their monthly meeting. Attorney, Jud Barce, has been working on a simplified ordinance violation fee policy where fines up to $250 can be paid directly to the town clerk/treasurer, and not have to be processed through the court.
Ingrid Barce has also been reviewing town ordinances and asked the board to look closely at existing ones to consider updating or removing them. There were ordinances from the 1800s that may not be applicable for modern society. Other ones, she said, seem scrambled, and contended that now would be a good time to clarify or repeal them. President, Jim Butler, asked the board if they felt ready to make a decision on the new ordinance fee proposal, and both Gary Rhuede and Trisha Dowden wanted time to study the ordinance packets prepared by the attorneys.
According to Jud, if a violator does not comply within the allowed time period, another fine can be imposed, some as often as every day. In these cases, the offenses would be filed with the court and property liens would be levied. Barce advised that with more serious violations, such as illegal sump pump hook-ups, the fines would go directly through the court. “You have a lot of discretion,” he stated. The goal is not to make money, but to bring people into compliance with local and state laws.
Jim Butler shared information on his meeting with the Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) about securing grant funding for the imperative water project. Although the town has enough points to qualify for a grant, it does not have enough points to actually get a grant. The missing component is feedback from the community. “We desperately need community input,” pleaded Butler. He expressed that essentially any public comments would help, even informal expressions such as social media posts or text messages. Dowden suggested surveying the community to get their input. Key phrases to include, according to Butler, are “low pressure,” or “no fire hydrants within close proximity.”
Other relevant information would be ‘health and safety issues’ pertaining to the existing water system. If residents could reference boil orders or other water quality concerns, the town could hopefully be granted the funds to update the water system in the near future.