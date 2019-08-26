GOODLAND — Vertical Horizon Networks requested space on the Goodland water tower in exchange for high-speed internet services. The board will determine the need and revisit their offer at a later time. Vertical Horizon stated they would still interested in tower space even if the town’s wireless needs are satisfied.
Fire Chief Jeff Miiller reported on fire station issues. All of the department volunteers are CPR certified. The new generator quit working, and although it is still under warranty, only the parts are covered. During the report conversation, the board learned that the fire department had been filling swimming pools which they thought posed a danger if there would be an emergency during the time that the tankers were occupied. The board unanimously agreed that the fire personnel and equipment need to be available to serve in the event of a fire.
The search continues for leaks in the town waterlines. Goodland hired the services of M.E. Simpson to survey the town’s water system in hopes of determining where the water is seeping. Sam Rees said they found two locations that were not sealed: the hydrant behind the bank and possibly the casing on the water pipe that goes under Iroquois and Jasper Streets. Rees will get quotes for the repairs. It was also reported that the water problems at the ballpark are fixed, including the floor drains.
New regulations for grant requirements have tightened, making the process more challenging. Jud Barce recommended getting an ADA (Americans with Disabilities) officer designee. Grant approval committees are looking for proposals that address this area of need. Katie Grant recently attended state meetings and will help Goodland with grant applications.
Goodland made preliminary plans to move forward on the surplus properties that they have acquired. They would like for the properties to go back into use by town members or new town members. Talk of appraisals, bids, and deadlines were proffered. All of this should take place yet this fall.