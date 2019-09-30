GOODLAND — Brienne Hooker, Jasper Newton Foundation Director, attended the Goodland town council meeting on Monday, September 16th, to promote and support the childcare initiative in Newton County.
The Goodland site has been discussed for over a year and with the help and financial backing from the town and the Newton Jasper Foundation, it is closer to becoming a reality. Hooker shared some statistics with the Goodland board and community. According to an independent survey by Crane and Grey, childcare and early childhood education ranked among the highest in areas of need for the county.
Results further stated, “Community members voiced that childcare was a necessary area of expansion if the communities wanted to attract and retain young workers.”
The Newton County Commissioners are on board with the initiative with the Goodland center as the first targeted licensed daycare, and the Newton County Council is set to address the issue at its October meeting.
The town has been working with Right Steps Child Development Center in Lafayette to help get a licensed program in Newton County. Hooker passionately expressed the Foundation’s interest and investment in bringing quality accredited childcare to the county. It is her belief that once the Goodland site is up and running, putting together similar spaces for the surrounding communities will be easier. She also stressed that this plan is not designed to put home childcares out of business, but to simply raise the quality of care throughout the county.
The Goodland board voted to put $5,000 toward the Goodland childcare center. When implemented, Goodland will be able to offer 28 children a place in the daycare.
Several Goodland businesses also stepped up to the childcare initiative challenge as Adkev donated $10,000 for tyhe first year at the Goodland site and 3D Machine donated $5,000 toward the first year. The foundation has already pledged $30,000 for three years and McClellan Township has donated $15,000 for the first year for use county-wide.
“We have heard nothing but positive responses from Goodland businesses and the town board about this new childcare center,” said Hooker. “3D Machine, Adkev and First Financial have been on board from the start, and the Town of Goodland is supportive too! This is a win-win for commerce and quality of life.”
Ryan Whybrew, town engineer, praised Sam Rees and Pat Meyer for their attentiveness and efficiency with the water project wrap up. Pat additionally reported on the security system installation of the cameras. The town is moving forward with grant application assistance, surplus properties, and ordinance paperwork.