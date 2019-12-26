GOODLAND — Ingrid Barce presented a preliminary Title 6 compliance proposal for the town of Goodland at the council meeting on Monday, December 16th. Over the next couple of months, Ingrid would like to assess the needs of the community in regards to their ADA accessibility.
Part of the process will include a survey for the town which will help determine what the areas of need are. Ingrid specifically mentioned ‘I speak’ cards to assist with language barriers. Residents who speak little to no English would be able to use these cards to communicate questions or concerns more easily. In order to implement the plan, there are two resolutions the board will need to pass at the January meeting. Attorney, Jud Barce, advised the board to approve an ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) plan. By having such a plan, the town will be in a better position to secure grant monies. Katie Grant agreed to act as the coordinator for the plan.
The board has also been mulling over the idea of streamlining the fees for ordinance violations. Attorney Barce advised that such a system would make it easier to collect payments as fines could be paid directly to the town, rather than going through the county or court. The board is more interested in changing behaviors than making money off of the offenses.
President, Jim Butler, complimented the park board for the festive decorations in the town, saying what a great job the members did and how nice the decor makes the town look.