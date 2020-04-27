GOODLAND — While it seems most of the world has slowed down the past several weeks, the progress on the Goodland Childcare Center keeps moving forward and the opening is getting closer.
“Maureen Inman interviewed and accepted the position of Director of this new site, managed by Right Steps Child Development Centers,” said Brienne Hooker, Jasper Newton Foundation Executive Director and member of The Newton County Childcare Coalition.
“Maureen comes with years of experience and will excel in this position. She lives in Goodland and loves where she lives.
The following items have been accomplished or are in process at the Goodland Community Center in preparations for the opening:
- Sidewalk to the playground area – the Town of Goodland has offered to pay for half of this project that is required by the licensing regulations.
- Door locks — completed
- Painting of rooms – bids have been acquired and painting will start next week.
- Classroom supplies – in-process and rooms are ready for delivery and installation after painting.
- Licensing Packet and Food Program Packet – slated for the mail on Monday, April 27th as Inman completes her last training for director and drawings are completed of the space.
- Hiring of staff – positions and descriptions are being crafted and will be posted soon to start the process of interviewing for the center.
- Calling of Families for enrollment – slated for the next couple of weeks with Inman and Tammey from Right Steps.
The Jasper Newton Foundation Annual Celebration Banquet, where local grantees share all the good things they are doing will be going digital this year.
“A cool video will be released in May and the Goodland Childcare Center is part of this video,” added Hooker. “Stay tuned for the release of this amazing shout-out to Newton County for this investment in your community. Thank you again, to the Town of Goodland and Newton County Community Services for working together to accomplish the licensing of this space together. Thank you, Newton County Government, for stepping up and financially supporting this investment in your community. Great things happen when groups come together for the good of everyone.”