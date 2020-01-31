GOODLAND - At the meeting of the Goodland Town Council on Monday, January 20, President Jim Butler, commented that comp. time keeps building, and it is not a good situation to be in for a town. Butler would like to pay out these amounts, and then establish protocol going forward to have it used within the current pay period or the next consecutive pay period.
These suggestions by Butler do coincide with parameters set by the state and federal governments pertaining to compensatory time. Town Attorney Jud Barce, agreed that town employees need to be paid for their additional time. The board calculated the hours of comp time owed town employee, Sam Rees, for 2019, and will pay him for his work. Rees has uncompensated time dating back to when the water tower collapsed in November of 2011. For past years, hours will be calculated and sent to attorney Barce; his office will run numbers and respond with fair compensation for Sam.
John Schwartz will be the new building inspector for the town of Goodland. Pat Meyer, Sewer Department, reported that if the town can get sump pumps out of the equation, it should be easier to determine other problems. Overall, the gallons of wastewater are down significantly.
In a discussion about updating the emergency lighting at the Community Center, the proposal was to purchase a generator from which to run the exit signs. Councilmember Gary Rhuede suggested getting a quote on replacing the signs for comparison. Goodland still has unsold properties that are available. According to Barce, the properties can be relisted.
The Goodland Athletic Association elected new board members, one of whom has been previously convicted of embezzlement. Butler, asked if it could be set up so that the member had no involvement with the money. This measure seemed to satisfy the board. An additional safety guard is that multiple members need to sign any checks for the organization.
With money from the state’s paving grant, more of Iroquois Street and some of Benton Street will be done. Rhuede is hopeful that the longevity of the grant will allow for more paving in future years. Tipping fee money was allocated for the local match requirement.