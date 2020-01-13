KENTLAND — Glenn “Butch” Cain has announced his candidacy to run for Newton County Commissioner District 3 as a Republican.
Cain of Lake Village filed his paperwork January 8 at the Newton County Clerk’s Office.
Cain, who has worked 20 years for Newton County including the last 19 and a half years as Building Commissioner, is making his first attempt at an elected office.
“I wanted to do something in the county that I was born and raised in,” said Cain. “I have a lot of knowledge that I think could help.”
Cain has a wide range of experience for the county as he has served on the Board Zoning of Appeals, the Platt Committee, is the head of Animal Control, is the secretary of the Planning Commission, and is the contact agent for Flood Control in the county.
Outside of work, Cain served 17 years as a high school softball coach at North Newton including six years as the head varsity coach, which included a sectional championship in 2014 — the first ever for that program. In 2017, he was named the Greater South Shore Conference Coach of the Year.
Cain also served as medical first responder in Lake Village, and served 28 years on the Lake Township Fire Department including five years as Fire Chief.
“There is a lot of room for growth in the county, especially in the north end,” said Cain. “It is also important to get out there to all parts of the county and work for the residents. Being the Building Commissioner is a tough job where you have to deal with the public, I feel I can do the job of commissioner well and stay positive.”
Cain was married for 36 years. His wife passed away 11 years ago, the couple have two daughters, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
As of press time, seven Republicans have filed for county office, and no Democrats.
Those that have filed include:
- GLEN BUTCH CAIN JR – REPUBLICAN COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 3
- MICKEY READ – REPUBLICAN COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 3
- JESSICA FIRKINS – REPUBLICAN CIRCUIT COURT CLERK
- CHRIS KNOCHEL – REPUBLICAN SURVEYOR
- STEPHEN SNELL – REPUBLICAN SURVEYOR
- TERI KNOWLES – REPUBLICAN TREASURER
- JENNI SWARTZ – REPUBLICAN TREASURER
If you would like to announce your candidacy in the Newton County Enterprise, please contact editor Gregory Myers at nceeditor@centurylink.net before the end of the filing period Feb. 7.