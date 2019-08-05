KENTLAND - The first day back to school can be one filled with stress and anxiety for students and parents alike. With that in mind, South Newton Elementary and Middle School will be hosting a School Kickoff event Aug. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The event will give students and parents a chance to meet their teachers and drop off school supplies. At the middle school, the students will get some time to try out their new lockers and get familiar with their combinations. The Elementary will also be serving hot dogs for the event with the custodial staff doing all of the cooking.
This has been a popular annual event for the elementary, and the middle school is bringing it back for the first time in three years.
Students will also receive a t-shirt that was purchased through community donations.
"The students and the staff can all wear that t-shirt on the first day of school," said South Newton Elementary Principal Amber DeYoung. "I think it is absolutely critical for students and the school to get off to a great start for the year. This will help promote a team atmosphere and a positive first experience. This is "
The kickoff event will also provide valuable information for parents to help with the start of the school year.
"For the parents' perspective, this we help them be able to plan and a get a good sense of how their child's class will be," said South Newton Middle School Principal Tansey Mulligan. "This is especially important for sixth-grade students and their parents who are nervous about transitioning into the middle school. We will be here to help the students try their locker combinations and reassure the parents."
"Both of our school's prioritize building relationships with the community and this is just one step of doing that," added DeYoung. "We like to thank all of the parents who do come out each year and this event has been a huge success because of that."