Board Meeting
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held on the 3rd Monday of each month. The regular Board meeting for March 2020 will be held on Monday, March 16th, 2020, at 5:30 PM in Kocoshis Community Room at Lake Village Memorial Township Library, located at 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village.
Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, Director, Newton County Public Library, 219/992-3490.
Book Discussion
Roselawn Library is hosting book club on Thursday, March 12th and Thursday, March 26th from 10 to 11 AM. Participants will read and discuss Gary Sinise’s moving memoir “Grateful American: A Journey from Self to Service.” The Library will have extra copies available for book club participants to check out.
Pastries and coffee will be available, and this program is free and open to adults.
Space is still available to register for this free book discussion program - visit the Roselawn Library, call 219/345-2010 to register, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult
Bingo
Adults of all ages are invited to join us for a fun afternoon of Bingo and socializing! Bingo is free, prizes are great, and participants are asked to bring their own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.
Morocco Community Library will host Bingo on Wednesday, March 11th from 1 to 2:30 PM.
Players may sign up by visiting the Library, by calling Morocco at 219/285-2664. Bingo fans may register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult.
Radical 80's Breakout Room
Welcome back to 1986! This breakout room will find all the cutting-edge technology of the 80s that you will need to use, along with your knowledge of all that was “rad” to get back to the present day!
Morocco Community Library is offering “Breakout!” on Friday, March 6th – we are offering 40-minute sessions from 4 PM to 7:20 PM. Groups for this exciting blast from the past may consist of up to 8 people, with time slots being scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis.
Visit Morocco Community Library to register your group for “Breakout!,” call the Library at 219/285-2664, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-family.
Spring Storytime at Roselawn
Children ages 2 years through Kindergarten are invited to listen to stories, sing songs and dance, and create fun crafts all about spring! Our special program about spring will be Tuesday, March 3rd at 10 AM at Roselawn Library, located at 4421 East State Road 10 in Roselawn.
Visit the Library to sign up or call 219/345-2010. Parents may register children online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool
More LEGO Club Fun
Lake Village Memorial Township Library, Morocco Community Library, and Roselawn Library will host LEGO Building Workshops for children in grades K through 6 - children who attend these workshops will be building LEGO challenges for display at each Library! Snacks will be available, too!
Lego fun will be available at Lake Village from 3:30 to 4:30 PM on Tuesday, March 3rd or Wednesday, March 4th at 3:30. Children may be signed up for only one group.
Morocco will host its LEGO Club on Tuesday, March 4th at 4 PM.
Roselawn will offer LEGO Club on Tuesday, March 3rd at 4 PM.
Space is very limited, so registration is required - we need to know how many tables to set up, and so we have enough snacks for all children.
Please visit your Library, or call Lake Village at 219/992-3490, Morocco at 219/285-2664, or Roselawn at 219/345-2010, or you may register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Roselawn Family Game Night
Join us at Roselawn Library for an enjoyable evening of games for the whole family! We will provide games and snacks, but you may bring your own munchies or favorite games, as well! Our event will be held on Friday, March 6th from 6 to 7:30 PM. We will end the evening with a door prize, too!
Visit Roselawn Library to register, or register by calling 219/345-2010. Parents may register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-family.
Saturday Storytime at Roselawn
Children ages 2 years through Kindergarten are invited to list to stories, sing songs and dance, and create fun crafts all about spring! Our special program about spring will be Saturday, March 7th at 10 AM at Roselawn Library, located at 4421 East State Road 10 in Roselawn.
Visit the Library to sign up or call 219/345-2010. Parents may register children online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
Dr. Seuss' Birthday Party at Morocco
Children ages 3 through 6th grade are invited to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday at Morocco Community Library on Saturday, March 7th at 10:30 AM! Attendants may wear something striped like the Cat in the Hat, or roll up pants legs to show off their SOCKS, SOCKS, SOCKS!
We will be reading Dr. Seuss stories, having snacks, and making a truffula tree! Visit the Morocco Community Library or call 219/285-2664 to register, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Pajama Storytime at Morocco
Children ages 2 through 5 are invited for an evening of stories, songs and bedtime fun in their pajamas! Stuffed animal friends are always welcome, as well!
Morocco Community Library will host Pajama Storytime on Tuesday, March 3rd at 6:30 PM. Parents may register by visiting the Library at 205 S. West Street in Morocco, by calling 219/285-2664, or online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
Cowboy Party at Lake Village
Grab your boots and hat and come join us for some cowboy fun! Cowboys and Cowgirls ages 3 through Kindergarten are invited to a Saturday morning round-up at the Lake Village Memorial Township Library on Saturday, February 29th at 10 AM.
We will have a horse obstacle course race with our very own handmade horses, sing cowboy songs, hear stories, and have lots of other activities sure to please our little cowpokes! Visit the Lake Village Memorial Township Library at 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village, call 219/992-3490 to register, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
STEM Club at Roselawn
Children in grades 3 through 6 will play math games, do science experiments, explore technology and build on Monday, March 9th, 16th, and 23rd as Roselawn Library offers STEM Club.
Space is limited, so parents need to register children by visiting Roselawn Library or call 219/345-2010. Parents may register children online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
STEM Club at Lake Village
Protect your PEEPS! Children in grades 3 through 6 will experiment with different types of boats that they can built to protect PEEPS from water damage! We will be testing our engineering skills at Lake Village Memorial Township Library on Tuesday, March 10th at 3:30 PM.
Parents may visit the Library to register children, or register by calling 219/992-3490. Parents may register children online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
STEM Club at Morocco
Children in grades 3 through 6 will explore magnets, electricity, and force and motion at Morocco Community Library on Tuesday, March 10th at 4 PM.
Parents may visit the Library to register children, or register by calling 219/285-2664. Parents may register children online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
FANCY FLOWER POTS AT ROSELAWN
Children in grades K through 6 are invited to paint mini flower pots to get ready for spring March 10, 4 to 5 p.m. We will be messy, so we ask that children wear play clothes that won’t be damaged with dirt and paint. Snacks will be available after a good hand washing, too!
Visit Roselawn Library at 4421 East State Road 10 to sign up for this creative program, or call 219/345-2010 to register. Parents may register children online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Teen LEGO Wars at Morocco
Teens in grades 7 through 12 are invited to complete a variety of LEGO challenges on their own or with a partner on Tuesday, March 10th at 6:30 PM at Morocco Community Library. Each completed challenge will be on display in the Library after the program. Snacks will be available, as well.
Visit the Morocco Community Library at 205 South West Street to register for this engaging program, or call 219/285-2664 to register. Parents or teens may register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-teen.
Pajama Storytime at Roselawn
Children ages 2 through Kindergarten are invited for an evening of stories, songs and bedtime fun in their pajamas! Stuffed animal friends are always welcome, as well!
Roselawn Library will host Pajama Storytime on Tuesday, March 10th at 6:30 PM. Parents may register by visiting the Library at 4421 East State Road 10 in Roselawn, by calling 219/345-2010, or online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
Chalk Couture at Roselawn
Join us for a fun evening as Deann Kroll from West Creek Designs guides you to design your own surface with Chalk Couture reusable transfers & chalk paste. This program is for adults 18 years of age and older.
Roselawn Township Library will offer this exciting and attractive craft program on Wednesday, March 11th at 6 PM. The supply fee for this program is $25, in cash, due at the time of registration.
Along with a choice of 3 boards, you will have a large variety of transfers to choose from. Some of the transfer styles available will be farmhouse, winter & Valentine. Sizes range from 9”x12” pallet board, 9”x12” box frame, or 6 ½” x18” box frame.
Visit Roselawn Library to register, or call 219/345-2010 with any questions you may have!
St. Patty's Day Delight at Roselawn Library
St. Patrick’s Day will soon be here, and we are celebrating at Roselawn Library by sharing our favorite “green” recipes – desserts, soups, casseroles – anything green is welcome!
Recipe Exchange attendants will create a delicious and colorful recipe exchange on Thursday, March 12th at 6 PM. Participants will make their favorite to share with others, and bring copies of recipes for everyone to take home.
Register by visiting the Roselawn Library at 4421 East State Road 10, calling the Library at 219/345-2010, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult.