LIBRARIES TO OBSERVE LABOR DAY
The Newton County Public Libraries will be closed on Monday, September 7th in observance of Labor Day. The Libraries will reopen on Tuesday, September 8th at 9:30 AM.
The Board and Staff wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable Labor Day weekend!
ELECTRONIC BOOKS, DOWNLOADABLE AUDIO USE GROWING
Use of downloadable content in the form of books and audiobooks has grown tremendously this year for Newton County Public Library, due in large part to COVID-19.
“Patrons were unable to get new materials while we were quarantined,” noted Library Director Mary K. Emmrich, “but we continued to purchase and add new digital content for patrons to access via OverDrive. We are earmarking more of our traditional book funds for electronic purchases as the demand for this format grows.”
The Library’s usage increased by almost 32% for March through July of 2020 when compared to the same time period for 2019. Downloadable content, including audiobooks and magazines, is available via the eIndiana Digital Consortium by using your Evergreen Indiana library card number and PIN. A link may be found on the Library’s website at www.newton.lib.in.us
TUMBLEBOOKS ON NCPL WEBSITE
Newton County Public Library is pleased to offer the TumbleBook Library - electronic books, games and activities for children via the Library’s website at http://newton.lib.in.us.
TumbleBookLibrary is an online collection of electronic books for children – animated, talking picture books that teach kids the joy of reading in a format they'll love. TumbleBooks are created by adding animation, sound, music and narration to existing picture books in order to produce an electronic picture book which parents can read, or children may have read to them via TumbleBooks.
The TumbleBook Library has a selection of children's favorite story books. Old time favorites such as "The Paper Bag Princess" by Robert Munsch, as well as favorite fairy tales such as "Jack and the Beanstalk" and "Old Mother Hubbard" come to life in an educational and interactive way. Other titles include: "Diary of a Worm," “How I Became a Pirate,” "Miss Malarkey Doesn't Live in Room 10," "One Duck Stuck," and "Tops and Bottoms."
A collection of puzzles and games accompany each book and reinforce concepts from the books, allowing for a fun and educational learning experience. Spanish and French language materials are available, as well.
Visit the Library’s website at http://newton.lib.in.us, click on “Services We Offer” and scroll down to access TumbleBook Library today!
NCPL BOARD OF TRUSTEES TO MEET
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held on the 3rd Monday of each month. The regular Board meeting for September 2020 will be held on Monday, September 21st, 2020, at 5:30 PM in Kocoshis Community Room of the lake Village Memorial Township Library, located at 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village.
Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, Director, Newton County Public Library, 219/992-3490.
MEDICARE 101 AVAILABLE VIA ZOOM
We are not offering public programs at this time, but we know the need for information goes on, particularly about Medicare.
We have offered programs from LifeSmart Senior Services in the past, and they have come up with a way to continue to educate our patrons who have or are eligible for Medicare. Online programs using Zoom are available on the following days:
ZOOM DAYS AND TIMES
- Wednesdays: 6:00 PM CT / 7:00 PM ET
- Fridays: 9:30 AM CT / 10:30 AM ET
- Saturdays: 3:30 PM CT / 4:30 PM ET
Please call (219) 713-2996 or (219) 296-8695for a Meeting ID and Password. LifeSmart is able to accommodate patrons who utilize WebEx or Skype, as well. Please contact them for more information.
STUDY ROOMS NOW AVAILABLE
Newton County Public Library’s small study rooms, seating 2 to 4 people, are now available for use.
These rooms are used for tutoring, small group meetings, and as visitation points. Patrons may arrange to use these rooms by calling Lake Village at 219/992-3490, Morocco at 219/285-2664, or Roselawn at 219/345-2010.
The Library system will remain in Phase 4.5 of its COVID-19 response plan through August. People with questions about the Library’s COVID-19 response, or any Library services should contact Library Director Mary K. Emmrich at 219/992-3490, or via email at director@newton.lib.in.us