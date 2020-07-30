TUMBLEBOOKS ON NCPL WEBSITE
Newton County Public Library is pleased to offer the TumbleBook Library - electronic books, games and activities for children via the Library’s website at http://newton.lib.in.us.
TumbleBookLibrary is an online collection of electronic books for children – animated, talking picture books that teach kids the joy of reading in a format they'll love. TumbleBooks are created by adding animation, sound, music and narration to existing picture books in order to produce an electronic picture book which parents can read, or children may have read to them via TumbleBooks.
The TumbleBook Library has a selection of children's favorite story books. Old time favorites such as "The Paper Bag Princess" by Robert Munsch, as well as favorite fairy tales such as "Jack and the Beanstalk" and "Old Mother Hubbard" come to life in an educational and interactive way. Other titles include: "Diary of a Worm," “How I Became a Pirate,” "Miss Malarkey Doesn't Live in Room 10," "One Duck Stuck," and "Tops and Bottoms."
A collection of puzzles and games accompany each book and reinforce concepts from the books, allowing for a fun and educational learning experience. Spanish and French language materials are available, as well.
Visit the Library’s website at http://newton.lib.in.us, click on “Services We Offer” and scroll down to access TumbleBook Library today!
NCPL BOARD OF TRUSTEES TO MEET
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held on the 3rd Monday of each month. The regular Board meeting for August 2020 will be held on Monday, August 17th, 2020, at 5:30 PM in Bower Community Room of the Morocco Community Library, located at 205 South West Street in Morocco.
Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, Director, Newton County Public Library, 219/992-3490.
MEDICARE 101 AVAILABLE VIA ZOOM
We are not offering public programs at this time, but we know the need for information goes on, particularly about Medicare.
We have offered programs from LifeSmart Senior Services in the past, and they have come up with a way to continue to educate our patrons who have or are eligible for Medicare. Online programs using Zoom are available on the following days:
ZOOM DAYS AND TIMES
Wednesdays: 6:00 PM CT / 7:00 PM ET
Fridays: 9:30 AM CT / 10:30 AM ET
Saturdays: 3:30 PM CT / 4:30 PM ET
Please call (219) 713-2996 or (219) 296-8695for a Meeting ID and Password. LifeSmart is able to accommodate patrons who utilize WebEx or Skype, as well. Please contact them for more information.
LIBRARIES REMAIN ON PHASE 4.5 OF REOPENING PLAN
The Newton County Public Library will remain on Phase 4.5 of its phased reopening plan. Lake Village, Morocco and Roselawn Libraries will be open regular hours.
“This phase of reopening does not permit groups or organizations to use our community rooms, and our study rooms are still closed” stated Library Director Mary K. Emmrich.
“Our step-by-step reopening plan is designed to ensure the health and safety of our staff and our patrons. I know we will all be relieved when we are able to assume full, normal operations, but we are grateful for patrons’ patience as we phase in our services.”
Other highlights to this plan include:
• Fees will be charged for copying, printing, and faxing
• No count of patrons in facilities will be monitored
• Curbside delivery will be available for those requesting it
• SRCS, Evergreen transits, and ILL services will be available for public
• Patron services available will include materials check out, holds, copies, faxes, computer use (only even-numbers computers will be available to use to allow for distancing)
People with questions about the Library’s COVID-19 response, or any Library services should contact Library Director Mary K. Emmrich at 219/992-3490, or via email at director@newton.lib.in.us