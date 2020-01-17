Board Meeting
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held on the 3rd Monday of each month. The regular Board meeting for February 2020 will be held on Monday, February 17th, 2020, at 5:30 PM in Kocoshis Community Room at Lake Village Memorial Township Library, located at 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village.
Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, Director, Newton County Public Library, 219/992-3490.
1-on-1 Tech Training Available
Newton County Public Library is continuing to offer computer and other personal electronic device assistance in the form of FREE on-on-one help sessions each month.
Topics Library staff will assist with are:
• Computer basics (Window 7,8, 10 and iPads)
• Downloading e-books and audiobooks to your device
• How to use an iPad, Kindle, Android device or smart phone
• Setting up e-mail, Facebook, Skype or other account
• Organizing files, photos and music
• Microsoft Office basics
• Using USB flash drives to save personal data
• Researching a topic on the Internet
Things to know when scheduling a One on One:
• Staff members are unable to troubleshoot or repair devices
• The Library is not liable for any damage to customer equipment that may occur during a help session
• Bring any device you need help with along with you, include power cords, or let us know if you wish to use a stationary computer for instruction
• Staff may not be able to provide assistance for all device types, programs or problems
• Appointments are based on staff availability
• Patrons may only book one 30-minute session at a time
Lake Village will host its next help session on Wednesday, February 19th, 2020. Please call 219/992-3490 to register for a time slot. Roselawn Library will offer technology help on Tuesday, February 18th, 2020. Patrons may call 219/345-2010 to register for a time slot. Morocco will offer One on One Technology on Friday, January 17th, 2020. Interested patrons need to call 219/285-2664to register. Patrons may also sign up online by visiting www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult .
Space is limited, so please call or visit your branch of the Newton County Public Library.
Jan. Book Discussion
Roselawn Library is hosting book club on Thursday, January 23rd from 10 to 11 AM. Participants will read and discuss Rainbow Rowell’s young adult novel “Eleanor & Park.” Two unique teens meet and fall in love in this modern-day coming of age story. The Library will have extra copies available for book club participants to check out.
Pastries and coffee will be available, and this program is free and open to adults.
Space is still available to register for this free book discussion program - visit the Roselawn Library, call 219/345-2010 to register, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult.
Color Zone Adult Coloring at Roselawn
Roselawn Library will offer “Color Zone” on Thursday, January 23rd from 6 to 8 PM. Drop in to spend a couple of hours with other adults, having fun and expressing your creativity! No experience is necessary.
If you have your own coloring books and materials you are welcome to bring them, but we will have materials available, as well. You may choose your own coloring pages from the variety of images that will be available, and we will provide markers, crayons, or colored pencils. Snacks will be available, and we always have a drawing for a great coloring-related prize!
This program is free and open to those 14 years of age and older. Call 219/345-2010 to register, visit the Roselawn Library, or register online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult.
Family Game Night at Morocco
Join us at Morocco Community Library for an enjoyable evening of games for the whole family! We will provide games and snacks, but you may bring your own munchies or favorite games, as well! Our event will be held on Friday, January 24th from 6 to 7:30 PM. We will end the evening with a door prize, too!
Visit Morocco Community Library to register, or register by calling 219/285-2664. Parents may register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-family.
Pajama Storytime at Lake Village
Children ages 2 through 5 are invited for an evening of stories, songs and bedtime fun in their pajamas!
Lake Village Memorial Township Library will host Pajama Storytime on Monday, January 27th at 6:30 PM. Parents may register by visiting the Library at 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village, by calling 219/992-3490, or online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
Homemade Pet Treats at Roselawn
Join Miss Hope for after-school fun making homemade pet treats at Roselawn Library on Tuesday, January 28th at 4 PM. Children in grades K through 6 will make treats using peanut butter and oatmeal, and the Library will be collecting donations for the Newton County Animal Shelter that day, as well.
Children should dress to get messy, and all Kindergarten children must have a parent with them. Parents are advised that children will be using a very hot oven, and should take precautions.
Visit Roselawn Library at 4421 East State Road 10 to sign children up for this engaging program, or sign up by calling 219/345-2010. Parents may register children online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.